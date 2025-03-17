Hull FC will play Hull KR in the Challenge Cup for the first time in almost 40 years after they were drawn together in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition.

The Black and Whites produced the result of the last round, as they dumped out reigning holders Wigan Warriors with a stunning victory at the Brick Community Stadium.

And they have been rewarded with a home tie against their great rivals, the first time the two teams have met in the Challenge Cup since 1986.

It is a mouthwatering tie that will guarantee one of the two Hull teams will reach the semi-finals this year, with the MKM Stadium to play host to the tie.

Rovers defeated Oldham in the last round to book their place in the last eight, and they have been set up with the biggest tie of them all, with Jon Wilkin and Adrian Morley pairing the two Hull clubs together.

There is another blockbuster tie in Warrington too, with Sam Burgess’ Wolves hosting St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in a repeat of last year’s quarter-finals.

Wakefield will host Leigh Leopards in another fascinating tie, while Catalans Dragons face Salford in France, after the Red Devils defeated Bradford Bulls on Friday night.

But there is no doubting what the biggest tie of the four is.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played weekend April 4-6)

Hull FC v Hull KR

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh coach makes major recruitment admission as Nene Macdonald stance confirmed

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Hull FC and Wigan stars

👉🏻 Challenge Cup attendance watch as worrying trend continues for competition

👉🏻 Super League injury room as Wigan and Leeds among clubs to pick up worrying knocks