The draw for the quarter-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup will be made on Monday March 17 on BBC Radio 5 Live, it has been revealed.

The eight remaining teams that emerge through this weekend’s ties will find out who their quarter-final opponents are in a special rugby league programme that will be aired on the BBC the day after the final last 16 matches takc place.

That special will be aired between 9pm and 10pm on Radio 5 Live – and it will include the draw for the quarter-finals. No details have yet been confirmed about who will host the draw and whether it will be current players or the BBC themselves.

The news came via well-respected X account Rugby League on TV:

The Challenge Cup Quarter Final Draw will be made on Monday Night during an hour long Rugby League programme on BBC Radio 5 Live. Airs 9pm to 10pm. — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) March 11, 2025

16 teams remain this year’s competition, all of whom are dreaming of a trip to Wembley. That includes a handful of Championship sides – five in total – including Bradford Bulls, who travel to face Salford Red Devils on Friday evening.

Ambitious second-tier club Oldham will travel to 2023 finalists Hull KR on the same night, while the big tie is a meeting of cup heavyweights St Helens and Leeds Rhinos.

On Saturday, three more ties will be held, including a huge local derby between Widnes Vikings and Warrington Wolves. Wigan Warriors host Hull FC, while Featherstone Rovers get a trip to France to face Catalans Dragons.

Sunday rounds off the action with Huddersfield versus Wakefield and Leigh Leopards versus Batley Bulldogs.

