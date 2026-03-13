The draw for the quarter-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup will be made on Tuesday morning – live on BBC television show Morning Live.

The show, which airs on weekday mornings on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, will give rugby league’s flagship competition extra profile and gravitas next week when the draw is done live for the last eight of this year’s cup.

It has not been confirmed who will conduct the draw yet, but the show is presented by Helen Skelton – who was involved in Channel 4’s presenting team during their two years of having the Super League rights – and Welshman Gethin Jones.

The four ties for the quarter-finals will be drawn on the show, which begins at 9:30am on Tuesday morning – with tentative plans for the draw to take place at around 10:20am: though the RFL have insisted this is subject to change.

The RFL will also confirm the ball numbers for the cup quarter-finals after this weekend’s eight ties have taken place.

They begin on Friday night with a huge West Yorkshire derby between Wakefield and Leeds, as well as a clash between Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls.

The three remaining Championship teams are all away from home, with Goole travelling to Warrington despite initially being drawn at home, Oldham heading to the south of France to take on Catalans and Keighley heading to the LNER Community Stadium to face York Knights.

Betfred Challenge Cup last 16

Friday 13 March: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos, KO 8pm – BBC iPlayer, Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls, KO 8pm

Saturday 14 March: York Knights v Keighley Cougars, KO 12pm, Goole Vikings v Warrington Wolves, KO 2pm, Leigh Leopards v Hull FC, KO 2pm, Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR, KO 3pm – The Sportsman, Castleford Tigers v St Helens, KO 6pm, Catalans Dragons v Oldham RLFC, KO 6.30pm

Betfred Challenge Cup 2026 key dates:

Fourth Round (last 16) – March 14-15

Quarter Finals – April 11-12

Semi Finals – May 9/10

Final – Saturday May 30