St Helens’ tie against Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves’ clash with Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals this weekend will both be shown live on Super League+ as pay-per views.

Only Super League clubs remain in the cup as it enters the last-eight, with those still involved now just two wins away from walking out at Wembley.

Last month, it was confirmed that the BBC would show Hull KR’s tie against York Knights at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon (April 11, 1.30pm KO) as well as Wakefield Trinity’s meeting with Wigan Warriors at Belle Vue on Sunday (April 12, 1pm KO).

But it was also hinted at that all four quarter-final ties would be shown – or streamed – live in one way or another.

And now, it’s been confirmed that Super League+ will be the home of the other two ties not selected by the BBC.

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Challenge Cup quarter-final ties to be shown on Super League+ as referee change made

Neither of the two ties being shown live on Super League+ will see either date or kick-off time changed, so they remain as follows.

St Helens v Catalans – Friday, April 9 (8pm KO)

Warrington v Leigh – Saturday, April 11 (5.30pm KO)

It’ll be the second time in just a few weeks that Saints have taken on Catalans having emerged as 36-4 winners in Perpignan during a Super League clash between the pair back in late February.

Meanwhile, this will be the third clash between Wire and Leigh already in 2026, and the second in two weeks. Sam Burgess’ side beat the Leopards in pre-season and then again last weekend in their Super League clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Supporters wishing to watch either of the quarter-final ties on Super League+ this weekend will have to purchase a streaming pass, with more information available HERE.

Streaming passes can be bought on an individual game basis for £7.99, or for access to all four quarter-final ties over the weekend, £12.99.

Notably, because video referees will not be in control of the replays in the cup games being shown on Super League+, the Rugby Football League (RFL) have confirmed there will be no ‘live review’ process in operation across the four ties this weekend.

This is similar to when Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR squared off in Las Vegas earlier this year in Super League, and as was the case across the competition prior to this season, with the ‘live call’ system being used instead.

That means the referees on the field this weekend will head upstairs with their ‘no try’ or ‘try’ calls, and then the video referee will have to find sufficient evidence to overturn if required.