Challenge Cup quarter-final broadcast picks made as schedule confirmed

The BBC will showcase two mouthwatering Challenge Cup quarter-final ties between Hull KR and Hull FC, as well as Warrington versus St Helens, as the schedule for the last eight has been confirmed.

The two Hull clubs were drawn together in the cup for the first time since 1986 on Monday evening, with a blockbuster tie likely at the MKM Stadium.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, that tie takes centre stage on quarter-final weekend, with the game to be shown on BBC One at 2:30pm on Saturday April 5.

The following day, the Wire host the Saints in another monumental tie between two local rivals. That will be at 2:30pm on Sunday April 6 on BBC Two.

The other two Quarter Finals will be played on Friday April 4. Wakefield Trinity host Leigh Leopards, with the 2023 winners looking to take another step closer to Wembley Stadium and a return to the capital.

However, they face a tricky task against last year’s 1895 Cup winners in Trinity.

And Salford will travel to Catalans Dragons on the same evening. Both those ties will serve as the warm-up for the two main events later in the weekend.

It promises to be a brilliant weekend, with the Hull derby in particular likely to draw a major crowd at the MKM Stadium.

Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-finals schedule

Friday 4 April

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (KO 8pm)

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (KO 8pm CET)

Saturday 5 April

Hull FC v Hull KR – BBC One and iPlayer (KO 2.30pm)

Sunday 6 April

Warrington Wolves v St Helens – BBC Two and iPlayer (KO 2.30pm)

