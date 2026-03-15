The ball numbers for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup have been confirmed – with all eight Super League sides left standing knowing where they will be in Tuesday night’s draw.

A weekend of almost no shocks whatsoever saw eight top flight sides make it through to the quarter-finals, including almost all of the Super League big hitters.

The big surprise on the weekend was arguably Leeds Rhinos’ defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night. It means Trinity’s hopes of a first cup victory since 1963 remain firmly alive – and they will be ball number five in Tuesday’s draw.

Leigh Leopards also shook off their disappointing start to the season to defeat Hull FC, and they are within two wins of a return to the final having last made it in 2023, when they beat Hull KR to lift the Cup. The Leopards are ball number three.

Reigning holders Hull KR are ball two after getting past Huddersfield Giants in straightforward fashion, while Catalans Dragons, who won big against Oldham, are ball number one.

St Helens’ bid for a first cup triumph in several years continues after a win over Castleford: they are ball four. Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors are six and seven respectively after their victories over Goole and Bradford.

And the last eight is completed by York Knights, with the Super League newcomers hoping for an historic run to the latter stages of the cup after a fine start to 2026. Mark Applegarth’s Knights are ball number eight.

The draw will be held on Tuesday morning, on the BBC One show Morning Live, with a scheduled start time of 10:20am.

Quarter-Final Draw Ball Numbers

Catalans Dragons Hull KR Leigh Leopards St Helens Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Wigan Warriors York Knights

Betfred Challenge Cup 2026 key dates:

Fourth Round (last 16) – March 14-15

Quarter Finals – April 11-12

Semi Finals – May 9/10