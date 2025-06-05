The first silverware of 2025 will be decided on Saturday afternoon when Hull KR face Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup final.

The Super League leaders go into the Wembley showpiece as heavy favourites to inflict a second successive cup final defeat on Sam Burgess’ side.

But will it go to form? And will Rovers finally end their 40-year wait for a trophy? Here’s how our team think it will play out!

Aaron Bower

It’s finally Hull KR’s time. After all the near misses, the heartbreak and the defeats in major finals, this is their moment to end 40 years of hurt.. isn’t it?

Ordinarily, a team this good against a team so out of form and with a star half-back that may not be fully fit would point towards a one-sided victory at Wembley. But it’s Hull KR in a major final, so we can’t be 100 per cent sure.

However, the manner in which they’ve navigated this season and the gap in between the semi-final and the final suggests they’re ready to make the leap that matters. I expect it to be tight for 50 minutes or so but Hull KR are fit, they complete high and hard and they flex their muscles in the final quarter.

That will happen here.

Prediction: Hull KR by 14

Lance Todd Trophy: Jack Broadbent

Ben Olawumi

It’s a travesty that a club from a rugby league city like Hull have gone so long without a major honour, and it feels like this has to be the year that KR end all those years of hurt.

Given Warrington’s struggles so far this season, and the Robins’ success, it would be easy to assume this will be an absolute walk over under the Wembley arch.

I don’t think it’ll be quite that, with KR’s biggest challenge on the day arguably dealing with the pressure that’s killed them so often in big games.

George Williams’ return will be a big boost for the Wire, too, but I expect KR to pull away from their opponents in the second half following a tight opening 40.

Prediction: Hull KR by 16

Lance Todd Trophy: Peta Hiku

Louis Chapman-Coombe

I can’t see anything other than a Hull KR win this weekend, sorry, Warrington. The Robins are just playing some bloody delicious rugby right now, but on top of that have shown they’ve improved from what they were last year, which in itself is impressive.

Warrington will up their game, given the occasion, and having George Williams back is a HUGE boost, but they are really struggling for form right now. They also have the recent wound of losing heavily to KR a couple of weeks ago.

Willie Peters’ side have just found different ways of beating the teams in front of them this season, be it that tough, gritty win over Leeds Rhinos or the absolutely rampant win over St Helens last weekend, and that ability to find a way to win should see them end 40 years of hurt.

Prediction: Hull KR by 12

Lance Todd Trophy: Mikey Lewis