Wembley beckons this weekend as the four men’s semi-finalists bid to reach the Challenge Cup final on Saturday June 7.

Two mouthwatering games see Hull Kingston Rovers take on Catalans Dragons at the LNER Stadium in York on Saturday before Warrington Wolves face Leigh Leopards in another intriguing clash at St Helens on Sunday.

Here, Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott, a try-scoring 1999 Challenge Cup winner with Leeds Rhinos against London Broncos, gives his predictions for both games.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Catalans Dragons (Saturday, 2.30pm)

As the song goes, Hull KR have not won a trophy since 1985.

So could 2025 be their year? The Robins have been largely unstoppable this season and have reached two major finals in the past two years.

They lost them both, but I think this could be their time.

Willie Peters has assembled an outstanding team and they should prove too strong for Catalans in York.

It will feel like a home game for Rovers with the huge numbers of fans they will have there supporting them.

McDermott’s prediction: Hull KR to win 28-16

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards (Sunday, 4.15pm)

I believe the second Challenge Cup semi-final of the weekend will be a lot tougher to call than the first.

Leigh showed their mettle under Adrian Lam by winning the famous trophy after beating Hull KR at Wembley two years ago.

But despite their injury problems, I think Warrington have enough to edge this one. Just.

Although I can see it being incredibly tight.

McDermott’s prediction: Warrington to win 18-14