Super League takes a break this weekend as the Challenge Cup resumes with eight fourth-round ties taking place.

Arguably the biggest clash of the round is St Helens’ mouthwatering home tie against old adversaries Leeds Rhinos.

There is also potential for a number of upsets as Championship sides Oldham, Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings, Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs all face Super League opposition.

Here, Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott, a 1999 Challenge Cup winner with Leeds, casts his eye over the draw and gives Love Rugby League his expert predictions.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Oldham (Friday, 8pm)

Hull KR sit top of Super League after four straight wins and they will clearly be big favourites to progress in this tie.

But I’m really proud of what my hometown club Oldham are doing and the squad that Sean Long has managed to assemble.

There is a real feelgood factor with the management team at the club, led by Mike Ford, and while I think Rovers will progress, I still live in Oldham so I hope they do themselves proud!

McDermott’s prediction: Oldham by 16

Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls (Friday, 8pm)

Bradford will not fear Salford and it’s a great tie for them as a Championship outfit facing Super League opposition again.

The Bulls dumped Castleford out in the previous round, but that was at Odsal.

I’ve never seen Paul Rowley as flat as he has been lately, so hopefully he can pick himself up because his team has the quality to progress here and gain some much-needed confidence.

McDermott’s prediction: Salford by 10

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (Friday, 8pm)

Tristan Sailor has been one of the best players in the competition so far – in an attacking sense, he’s right up there with Bevan French.

But Saints were outplayed last week by Hull KR while Leeds were woeful in attack in defeat to Catalans last time out.

The Rhinos were miles off and to go to St Helens in the Cup is a really tough ask – so I have this one down as a fairly tight home win.

McDermott’s prediction: St Helens by 7

Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 5pm)

I’m not worried about Warrington despite their two recent defeats to Wigan and Wakefield.

I’m sticking with my gut feeling from the start of the season about everything being in place for them to do really well.

Everyone has a wobble and they will look to win this game – and win it well – so expect them to rack up some points against their local rivals.

McDermott’s prediction: Warrington by 14

Wigan Warriors versus Hull FC (Saturday, 5.45pm)

There is a new spirit about Hull FC under John Cartwright and that collective desire was certainly evident last Thursday against Leigh.

That steel, resolve and resilience is something we haven’t seen from the Black and Whites for a long time.

They are not without their attacking threats either, but I’m not sure they can go beat a well-oiled Wigan machine who are purring ominously.

McDermott’s prediction: Wigan by 8

Catalans Dragons versus Featherstone Rovers (Saturday, 6pm)

Even though the Dragons beat Leeds Rhinos last Saturday, it was a turgid game that I don’t think anyone would want to watch again.

Catalans at home – on a dry track and if they can get their spine to click – are still very strong.

Featherstone have great history in the Challenge Cup, and I’m sure their fans will go over and enjoy what Perpignan has to offer, but their main focus is the league and the Dragons should win this one.

McDermott’s prediction: Catalans by 22

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday, 3pm)

Wakefield start as favourites in this tie because they are two wins from four in Super League and Daryl Powell has done what Daryl Powell does – he makes players better.

They’re a well-functioning unit and as a team they are greater than the sum of its parts – which is a compliment to their unity and cohesion.

Huddersfield got Adam Clune back last week, but I still don’t think they have enough to trouble Trinity at this stage of the season.

McDermott’s prediction: Wakefield by 10

Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs (Sunday, 3pm)

Leigh continue to turn up and surprise you, don’t they?

They have done a remarkable job in replacing crucial players who have left and bringing in high-quality recruits who are arguably better.

They will enjoy playing at home and should throw the ball about, so I expect them to put a big score on Batley.

McDermott’s prediction: Leigh by 24