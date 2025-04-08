Hull KR are now the overwhelming favourites to go on and win this year’s Challenge Cup according to the bookmakers.

Rovers made it through to yet another major semi-final courtesy of a straightforward derby victory against major rivals Hull FC on Saturday.

It was a performance which once again underlined why Willie Peters’ side are now one of the competition’s elite sides. And their form and performances have now been reflected in the odds for the 2025 Challenge Cup.

You can back Rovers at a price as short as 13/10 with title sponsors Betfred – and every other bookmaker offering odds also has the Robins as the favourites.

History is not necessarily on their side – with KR still without a trophy since 1985. However, the last time the semi-finals did not include any of Wigan, St Helens, Leeds or Bradford – 1980 – it was Rovers who went on to lift the trophy.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is last year’s beaten finalists, Warrington Wolves, who are now second-favourites. They beat St Helens on Sunday afternoon and are priced at 7/4.

Leigh Leopards, the most recent winners of the cup still in the competition, are 5/1 with Betfred. The 2023 winners remain on course for a second Challenge Cup triumph in three years after eliminating Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

The outsiders are Catalans Dragons. They will have to travel to England to face the favourites, Hull KR, in the semi-finals and that is reflected in the odds.

Steve McNamara’s side are 15/2 with Betfred but even larger odds elsewhere.

Whether they can upset the odds once again like they did in 2018 remains to be seen. But they will have to go through a Rovers side who the bookmakers fancy as the overwhelming favourites to go all the way and finally end their wait for a major trophy.

Challenge Cup 2025 odds (with Betfred)

Hull KR: 13/10

Warrington Wolves: 7/4

Leigh Leopards: 5/1

Catalans Dragons: 15/2