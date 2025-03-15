Six of the eight quarter-finalists in this year’s Challenge Cup have now been confirmed, and holders Wigan Warriors aren’t one of those in the hat after a second half capitulation against Hull FC.

In a game shown live on BBC Sport, the Warriors had led comfortably at the break on Saturday evening, holding a 22-6 advantage despite losing full-back Jai Field to an injury during the first 40 minutes.

But on home soil at The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan failed to score a point in the second half as Hull – who even saw John Asiata sin-binned – completed a mesmerising turnaround which included a hat-trick for blossoming winger Lewis Martin.

His third try of the contest three minutes from the end completed the turnaround, and Aidan Sezer’s touchline conversion saw the scoreline end at 26-22 in the visitors’ favour.

Wigan will not be returning to Wembley this year, and there will be a new name on the famous old trophy.

Challenge Cup last-16 round-up as holders Wigan Warriors crash out against Hull FC

Elsewhere on Saturday evening, Warrington Wolves came through an almighty scare away against neighbours Widnes Vikings.

Sam Burgess’ side made the short hop across Cheshire and twice trailed, eventually hitting the front foot for good with nine minutes remaining as Ben Currie crossed the whitewash.

Zane Musgrove also got his name on the scoresheet in the dying embers against Championship side Widnes, who are also one of Wire’s dual-registration partners for 2025.

That Musgrove try pushed the final score out to 26-16 – a result which didn’t reflect the game, in truth. It also spared the blushes of Sam Burgess and his squad, who reached the Challenge Cup final and were beaten by Wigan in the capital last year.

Catalans Dragons made light work of dispatching Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers in Perpignan in Saturday’s only other last-16 tie.

Friday night’s three cup clashes also all brought wins for Super League sides: with Hull KR, St Helens and Salford Red Devils progressing.

Hull KR beat ambitious Championship club Oldham 40-0 at Craven Park, while Saints were 22-14 winners against Leeds Rhinos in front of The Sportsman’s cameras.

Just like Warrington against Widnes, a depleted Salford side trailed Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls for large periods on Friday night but eventually ground out a 26-16 success.

So, that’s Catalans Dragons, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, St Helens and Warrington Wolves into the quarter-finals.

The last-16 will be rounded off on Sunday when Leigh Leopards host Batley Bulldogs in another meeting between Super League and the Championship, and Wakefield Trinity travel to Huddersfield Giants in an all-West Yorkshire clash.

Providing Leigh avoid an upset against the Bulldogs, only top-flight clubs will remain by the time the quarter-finals come around during the first weekend of April.