The future of the Challenge Cup on the BBC has been plunged into major doubt – with a report from a national newspaper claiming coverage of rugby league’s most prestigious competition is ‘unknown’.

The BBC’s coverage of sport, not just rugby league, is changing in front of our very eyes – with a number of major events being cut from the broadcaster’s portfolio.

That includes this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, with the rights going to Premier Sports after the BBC decided against covering it in any shape or form on television.

And a fresh report from the Daily Mail has suggested even the Challenge Cup is now under threat.

Challenge Cup future on BBC ‘unknown’

The Mail have revealed that the coverage of Saturday’s Super League Grand Final proved to be the most-watched programme of the day on BBC2, with the channel showing highlights of the event in the evening.

However, it has been speculated that could be the last rugby league on the broadcaster for the foreseeable future.

As the report says: “Amid an apparent plan to discard anything that does not generate huge numbers of clicks or go viral – and despite the fact that the entire nation funds the broadcaster – it would appear the sport is the latest to be jettisoned.”

The report goes on to state that with Super League’s next TV deal being split between Sky Sports and DAZN, live coverage of the league matches on the BBC could well be coming to an end.

But it does not stop there.

The report adds: “At this stage it is unknown whether even the Challenge Cup will return on what would be a huge blow for a sport that needs more eyeballs.”

The final of the event, played at Wembley Stadium and traditionally one of the biggest events of the rugby league and sporting year, is understood to be ring-fenced and would be guaranteed to be shown on national TV, most likely on the BBC.

But it appears the very future of the event in the earlier rounds at least is now under the microscope and in real doubt, with the BBC set to cut a number of sports from its planning in 2027.

That would be a major blow for rugby league, which has held a long-standing relationship with the BBC for decades and has long been associated with coverage on terrestrial television.

Instead, it appears that there is now a possibility some of the earlier rounds of the Challenge Cup could be lost from the Beeb if the speculation from the Mail is to be believed.