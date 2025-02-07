All three Super League sides in action on Friday night safely progressed through to Round Four of this year’s Challenge Cup with comfortable wins.

Reigning holders Wigan Warriors began the defence of the cup with a straightforward win in South Yorkshire against a gamely Sheffield Eagles.

Eight tries from Matt Peet’s side proved to be more than enough to book their place in the last 16 of this year’s competition. Jai Field, Bevan French, Liam Byrne, Zach Eckersley, Sam Walters, Adam Keighran, Junior Nsemba and Kaide Ellis all crossed as Wigan ran out 48-12 winners.