Challenge Cup Friday round-up: Super League heavyweights coast through to Round Four
All three Super League sides in action on Friday night safely progressed through to Round Four of this year’s Challenge Cup with comfortable wins.
Reigning holders Wigan Warriors began the defence of the cup with a straightforward win in South Yorkshire against a gamely Sheffield Eagles.
Eight tries from Matt Peet’s side proved to be more than enough to book their place in the last 16 of this year’s competition. Jai Field, Bevan French, Liam Byrne, Zach Eckersley, Sam Walters, Adam Keighran, Junior Nsemba and Kaide Ellis all crossed as Wigan ran out 48-12 winners.
Joel Farrell and Matty Dawson-Jones scored the tries for Craig Lingard’s side, who now bow out of the cup and begin their Championship campaign against Halifax Panthers next weekend.
2023 winners Leigh Leopards also racked up plenty of points on the night, as they travelled to Cumbria and ran out comfortable winners against League 1 side Workington Town.
Tesi Niu marked his official Leigh debut with two tries, with fellow new signing David Armstrong also scoring on debut. There were ten different try-scorers on the night for the Leopards, with the likes of Andy Badrock, Bailey Hodgson and Brad Dwyer also crossing for tries as the visitors won 60-0.
And Hull KR are also through to the next round after winning against Championship heavyweights York Knights.
Rhyse Martin scored twice on his Rovers debut, while reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis also got a brace as the Robins won 44-2 against Mark Applegarth’s Knights, who took an early lead through a Will Dagger penalty.
However, thereafter, it was all about the visitors, with Peta Hiku, debutant Tom Davies, Niall Evalds and Kelepi Tanginoa also crossing for tries.
