The full schedule for next month’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round has now been locked in, with the two broadcast picks made.

During Thursday night’s coverage of Hull KR’s victory over NRL kings Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge, the BBC had already revealed that they would be showing the all-Super League tie between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos in the next round of the cup.

That tie takes place on Friday, March 13 (8pm KO) and will be streamed live on the iPlayer alongside the free-to-air broadcaster’s online platforms.

Elsewhere, it’s now been confirmed that The Sportsman will stream another all-Super League tie live on their YouTube channel the following day in the shape of Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR.

The Robins, of course, are the Challenge Cup holders having beaten Warrington Wolves in last year’s final under the Wembley arch to seal the first of the four major honours they’re now in possession of.

All eight ties from the Fourth Round will be played across two days – Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.

The three ties on Friday night all kick off at 8pm and are all between two Super League sides.

On Saturday, we’ll see the three Championship clubs that remain in the competition: Keighley Cougars, Oldham and Goole Vikings.

Goole’s reward for reaching this stage of the Challenge Cup is a home tie against Super League heavyweights Warrington Wolves, and that will take place on the Saturday afternoon.

The full Fourth Round schedule can be seen below…

Friday, March 13 (all 8pm kick-offs)

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos – Live on BBC iPlayer

Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls

Saturday, March 14