The last 16 line-up of this year’s Challenge Cup has been finalised – with five Championship teams making it through to the Fourth Round including Bradford Bulls.

The Bulls caused the big shock of Round Three, being the only lower-league side to defeat Super League opposition after stunning Castleford Tigers in a thrilling tie at Odsal Stadium.

They raced into a 17-0 lead before the Tigers woke up and clawed the deficit back to 17-12. A Jordan Lilley drop goal nudged Bradford’s lead back out to six before a Tex Hoy try on the hooter set up the prospect of extra-time. Hoy, however, missed the kick that would have levelled the scores.

Salford Red Devils rounded off a positive week with a commanding victory over League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes. The Hurricanes made it a contest in the early stages, at one point only trailing 12-10 against the Super League heavyweights.

But Salford’s class shone through in the end as they also booked their place in Round Four.

Featherstone Rovers defeated the last remaining amateur side, Ince Rose Bridge, running out 68-0 winners to advance to the Fourth Round.

Batley are another Championship side still in the cup after winning a Heavy Woollen Derby against local rivals Dewsbury Rams. The Bulldogs emerged 24-4 winners.

Widnes overcame a scare by North Wales Crusaders to book their spot in the next round as they came out with a 26-20 win.

Hunslet had hoped to follow in Bradford’s footsteps by dumping Huddersfield Giants out of the Cup, however, Luke Robinson’s side breezed past them in a 34-6 victory.

The draw for the next round of the Challenge Cup will take place this Saturday, at half-time of the Super League game between St Helens and Salford which takes place live on the BBC.

Challenge Cup results (Sunday)

Bradford 18-16 Castleford, Batley 24-4 Dewsbury, Featherstone 68-0 Ince Rose Bridge, Midlands 10-46 Salford, North Wales – Widnes, Hunslet – Huddersfield, Oldham – Barrow

Challenge Cup Last 16 (draw to be made Saturday 15 February)

Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls, Catalans Dragons, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Oldham, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Widnes Vikings, Wigan Warriors

READ NEXT: Bradford v Castleford: Five takeaways as ‘Super League ready’ Bulls leave Danny McGuire’s Tigers ‘quivering’ ahead of new season