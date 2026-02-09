Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw made as Goole Vikings get glamour tie

The draw for the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup has been made, with holders Hull KR travelling to Huddersfield Giants.

All 13 Super League clubs involved in the competition this year came through their Third Round ties against lower-league opposition unscathed over the weekend with relative ease.

Joining them in the last 16 are three Championship clubs: Goole Vikings, Keighley Cougars and Oldham.

Goole staged a comeback on the road on Sunday to beat Halifax Panthers and reach the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup for the first time in their history.

The Vikings have been rewarded with a glamorous home tie against Super League heavyweights Warrington Wolves, with Sam Burgess’ side beaten in the cup final under the Wembley arch in each of the last two seasons.

Keighley meanwhile will travel to Super League new boys York, while Oldham will head across the Channel to take on French outfit Catalans Dragons.

Elsewhere, there’s a huge clash of two West Yorkshire foes with Wakefield Trinity having been drawn at home against Leeds Rhinos.

Former England internationals Kevin Brown and Jon Wilkin, who lifted the cup four times with St Helens during his playing career, conducted the draw for the Fourth Round on Monday evening live on BBC Radio Manchester.

The pair produced eight ties which will take place over the weekend of March 14/15.

The full draw can be seen below…

2026 Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw