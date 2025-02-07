The draw for the last 16 of this year’s Challenge Cup will take place next Saturday evening, during the opening weekend of the new Super League season.

All 16 winners from this weekend’s ties will discover their next opponent on the road to Wembley Stadium at half-time during the game between St Helens and Salford Red Devils, which kicks off at 5:30pm live on BBC2.

The BBC will continue to show one tie from those fixtures on their website and iPlayer services, with ties not going onto terrestrial television until the quarter-final stages.

Those Fourth Round ties will be played across the weekend of March 14-16, with another tie of the eight drawn to be shown on The Sportsman.

This weekend, the BBC will stream the mouthwatering tie between Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers on Sunday afternoon. The Sportsman have live coverage of Hull KR’s trip to York Knights, as well as Halifax Panthers’ home game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday lunchtime.

There are guaranteed to be at least four teams from outside Super League in that Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw.

Betfred Challenge Cup Third Round schedule

Friday

Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors (730pm), Workington Town v Leigh Leopards (730pm), York Knights v Hull KR (730pm, live on The Sportsman)

Saturday

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons (Midday, live on The Sportsman), Wests Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (Midday, at AMT Headingley), West Hull v St Helens (2pm, at Sewell Group Craven Park), York Acorn v Hull FC (2pm, at Millennium Stadium, Featherstone), Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity (3pm, at DIY Kitchens Stadium), Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Sunday

Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers (1230pm, live on BBC Sport), Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (2pm), Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge (2pm), Midlands Hurricanes v Salford Red Devils (2pm), North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings (230pm), Hunslet v Huddersfield Giants (3pm), Oldham v Barrow Raiders (3pm)

