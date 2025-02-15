The draw for the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup has been made, with eight ties – which will take place over the weekend of March 15/16 – locked in.

Paul Sculthorpe and Robbie Hunter-Paul made the draw for the last 16 of the competition live on BBC Two.

It was carried out during half-time of the Round 1 Super League clash between St Helens and Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium, which hosts Saints lead 38-0 at the break.

11 of the 12 Super League clubs made it through the Third Round against lower-tier opposition unscathed, with Castleford Tigers the only exception – dumped out by Championship outfit Bradford Bulls.

Four other Championship clubs will be involved in the Fourth Round: Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers, Oldham and Widnes Vikings.

The eight ties drawn out for the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup can be seen below in the order they came out of the hat.

Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw as 11 Super League sides discover opponents

Ties to be played between March 14 and 16…

Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves

Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR v Oldham

Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

More to follow…