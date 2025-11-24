The full draw for the opening two rounds of the 2026 Challenge Cup campaign have now been confirmed, as the journey to Wembley gets underway.

As revealed last week, the first two stages of the competition will be regionalised before Super League sides enter later in the year.

There are 17 First Round ties taking place on the weekend of January 10/11, with 19 Second Round ties scheduled for January 24/25.

Challenge Cup draws confirmed for 2026 season

34 community clubs will take part in those First Round ties, with the 21 clubs from the newly-expanded Championship joining them in the Second Round.

Following the success of the 2025 edition, 13 Super League sides will then enter the competition in the Third Round, which will see 16 ties take place on the weekend of February 7/8. Toulouse Olympique will not compete in the competition this season.

Challenge Cup First and Second Round draw in full

Challenge Cup Round One draw – ties to be played weekend of January 10-11

Orrell St James v Haresfinch

Wigan St Judes v Leigh Miners Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Ince Rose Bridge

Blackbrook v GB Police

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Seaton Rangers

Siddal v Waterhead

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor

Kings Cross Park v West Hull

Hunslet ARLFC v York Acorn

Heworth v RAF

Brighouse Rangers v Lock Lane

Woodhouse Warriors v Mirfield Spartans

Bedford Tigers v Medway Dragons

British Army v Wests Warriors

Banbridge Broncos (Northern Ireland) v Aberavon Fighting Irish

Telford Raiders v London Chargers

Royal Navy v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Challenge Cup Round Two draw – ties to be played on the weekend of January 24-25

Oldham v Orrell St James/Haresfinch

Wigan St Jude/Leigh Miners Rangers v Barrow Raiders

Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions

Blackbrook/GB Police v Workington Town

Thatto Heath Crusaders/Seaton Rangers v Widnes Vikings

Siddal/Waterhead v Rochdale Hornets

Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor v Hunslet

Dewsbury Rams v Kings Cross Park/West Hull

Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC/York Acorn

Heworth/RAF v Keighley Cougars

Brighouse Rangers/Lock Lane v Featherstone Rovers

Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings

North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers/Medway Dragons

London Broncos v British Army/Wests Warriors

Midlands Hurricanes v Banbridge Broncos (Northern Ireland)/Aberavon Fighting Irish

Halifax Panthers v Telford Raiders/London Chargers

Royal Navy/Hammersmith Hills Hoist v Salford Red Devils

Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven

Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder

