Challenge Cup First and Second Round draws confirmed as Road to Wembley begins
The full draw for the opening two rounds of the 2026 Challenge Cup campaign have now been confirmed, as the journey to Wembley gets underway.
As revealed last week, the first two stages of the competition will be regionalised before Super League sides enter later in the year.
There are 17 First Round ties taking place on the weekend of January 10/11, with 19 Second Round ties scheduled for January 24/25.
Challenge Cup draws confirmed for 2026 season
34 community clubs will take part in those First Round ties, with the 21 clubs from the newly-expanded Championship joining them in the Second Round.
Following the success of the 2025 edition, 13 Super League sides will then enter the competition in the Third Round, which will see 16 ties take place on the weekend of February 7/8. Toulouse Olympique will not compete in the competition this season.
Challenge Cup First and Second Round draw in full
Challenge Cup Round One draw – ties to be played weekend of January 10-11
Orrell St James v Haresfinch
Wigan St Judes v Leigh Miners Rangers
Rochdale Mayfield v Ince Rose Bridge
Blackbrook v GB Police
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Seaton Rangers
Siddal v Waterhead
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor
Kings Cross Park v West Hull
Hunslet ARLFC v York Acorn
Heworth v RAF
Brighouse Rangers v Lock Lane
Woodhouse Warriors v Mirfield Spartans
Bedford Tigers v Medway Dragons
British Army v Wests Warriors
Banbridge Broncos (Northern Ireland) v Aberavon Fighting Irish
Telford Raiders v London Chargers
Royal Navy v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
Challenge Cup Round Two draw – ties to be played on the weekend of January 24-25
Oldham v Orrell St James/Haresfinch
Wigan St Jude/Leigh Miners Rangers v Barrow Raiders
Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions
Blackbrook/GB Police v Workington Town
Thatto Heath Crusaders/Seaton Rangers v Widnes Vikings
Siddal/Waterhead v Rochdale Hornets
Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor v Hunslet
Dewsbury Rams v Kings Cross Park/West Hull
Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC/York Acorn
Heworth/RAF v Keighley Cougars
Brighouse Rangers/Lock Lane v Featherstone Rovers
Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings
North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers/Medway Dragons
London Broncos v British Army/Wests Warriors
Midlands Hurricanes v Banbridge Broncos (Northern Ireland)/Aberavon Fighting Irish
Halifax Panthers v Telford Raiders/London Chargers
Royal Navy/Hammersmith Hills Hoist v Salford Red Devils
Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven
Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder
More to follow…
MONDAY’S READS ON LRL
👉🏻 Leigh Leopards owner confirms star’s departure ahead of 2026 as contract cut short
👉🏻 Super League club withdraw from Challenge Cup as explanation provided
👉🏻 Kevin Sinfield’s touching tribute to Rob Burrow ahead of latest superhuman fundraising challenge
👉🏻 RFL issue strong response to ‘strange’ Troy Grant World Cup debt claims