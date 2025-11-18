Challenge Cup First and Second Round draw details confirmed as regionalised format revealed

The draws for the first two rounds of the 2026 Challenge Cup will take place on Monday, November 24, with a new regionalised format in place.

34 teams from the community game will be included in the draw for the First Round, with the 21 clubs currently set to compete in the second tier of the pyramid next season then joining the draw for the Second Round.

Notably, both draws will be regionalised, with the RFL’s press release confirming the draw details stating that the decision has been taken to both increase local rivalry and reduce travelling costs.

The 17 First Round ties will take place over the weekend of January 10/11, with the 19 Second Round ties then taking place over the weekend of January 24/25.

Monday’s draws will be conducted at the Rugby League Headquarters in Manchester, with Ross Fiddes acting as host.

The draws will not be broadcast live, but will be recorded – and the outcomes of the draws will be published at 4pm.

In the First Round draw, the teams will be divided into three sections as follows:

North West (12 teams, 6 ties): GB Police, Seaton Rangers, Orrell St James, Haresfinch, Blackbrook, Siddal, Waterhead, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Rochdale Mayfield, Leigh Miners Rangers, Wigan St Judes, Ince Rose Bridge

Yorkshire (12 teams, 6 ties): Woodhouse, Brighouse Rangers, RAF, King Cross Park, Mirfield Spartans, Stanningley Rangers, West Hull, Hunslet ARLFC, York Acorn, Lock Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Heworth

National (10 teams, 5 ties): Broncos (Northern Ireland), Aberavon Fighting Irish (Wales), Bedford Tigers, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, London Chargers, Wests Warriors (Southern Conference League), British Army, Royal Navy, Medway Dragons (London ARL), Telford Raiders (Midlands)

Then, the Second Round draw will combine the 17 winners of the First Round ties with the 21 clubs from the second tier of the pyramid, producing 19 ties.

These, again, will be regionalised where possible.

The 21 clubs from the second tier entering in the Second Round draw will be divided as follows:

North West (8 teams): Barrow Raiders, Oldham, Rochdale Hornets, Salford Red Devils, Swinton Lions, Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings, Workington Town

Yorkshire/North East (10 teams): Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Goole Vikings, Halifax Panthers, Hunslet, Keighley Cougars, Newcastle Thunder, Sheffield Eagles

National (3 teams): London Broncos, Midlands Hurricanes, North Wales Crusaders