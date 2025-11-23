Challenge Cup First and Second Round draw ball numbers revealed with complex format
The ball numbers for Monday afternoon’s Challenge Cup First and Second Round draws have been revealed – with 55 clubs involved in total.
As confirmed earlier this week, a new regionalised format has been adopted for the early stages of the competition in 2026.
The draws for both the First and Second Rounds will take place on Monday afternoon (November 24) at the Rugby League Headquarters in Manchester, with Ross Fiddes acting as host.
Hull KR star James Batchelor – a winner under the Wembley arch with the Robins back in June – and Mary Coleman, who lifted the Women’s Challenge Cup with Wigan Warriors this year, will conduct the draws.
Those draws will not be broadcast live, but will be recorded – and the outcomes of the draws will be published at 4pm.
Due to the new regionalised format, the draws, in particular that for the Second Round, have become quite complex.
First Round – Ties to be played January 10/11
17 ties will be produced in total. Here’s how…
Ball numbers 1-12 will be drawn first, generating six ties
1. Blackbrook
2. GB Police
3. Haresfinch
4. Ince Rose Bridge
5. Leigh Miners Rangers
6. Orrell St James
7. Rochdale Mayfield
8. Seaton Rangers
9. Siddal
10. Thatto Heath Crusaders
11. Waterhead
12. Wigan St Judes
Ball numbers 13-24 will then be drawn, generating another six ties
13. Brighouse Rangers
14. Dewsbury Moor
15. Heworth
16. Hunslet ARLFC
17. King Cross Park
18. Lock Lane
19. Mirfield Spartans
20. RAF
21. Stanningley
22. West Hull
23. Woodhouse Warriors
24. York Acorn
Ball numbers 25-34 will then be drawn, generating another five ties
25. Aberavon Fighting Irish
26. Bedford Tigers
27. British Army
28. Broncos
29. Hammersmith Hills Hoists
30. London Chargers
31. Medway Dragons
32. Royal Navy
33. Telford Raiders
34. Wests Warriors
Second Round – Ties to be played January 24/25
The Second Round draw will be split into four sections.
Section one includes the six First Round winners from the Western section, and eight Championship clubs from west of the Pennines.
The draw will be seeded to ensure that each of the six First Round winners plays a Championship club. After each tie is drawn, an additional ball will be drawn to determine home advantage.
Two Championship clubs will be left undrawn, and will be forwarded to section four.
Section two includes the six First Round winners from the Eastern section, and ten Championship clubs from east of the Pennines.
Again, this draw will be seeded to ensure that each of the six First Round winners plays a Championship club. After each tie is drawn, an additional ball will be drawn to determine home advantage.
Four Championship clubs will be left undrawn, and will be forwarded to section four.
Section three involves the five First Round winners from the National section, plus London Broncos, Midlands Hurricanes and North Wales Crusaders from the Championship.
Again, this draw will be seeded – this time ensure that each of the three Championship clubs plays a First Round winner. After each tie is drawn, an additional ball will be drawn to determine home advantage.
Two First Round winners will be left undrawn, and will be forwarded to section four.
Section four will begin with the two remaining First Round winners being drawn against two of the remaining six Championship clubs – again, with an additional ball being drawn to determine home advantage.
Finally, the remaining four Championship clubs will be drawn against each other in the last two Second Round ties. As this draw is not seeded, there will be no need for an additional ball to determine home advantage.
BALL NUMBERS
1-17. First Round winners
Western Section
35. Barrow Raiders
36. Oldham
37. Rochdale Hornets
38. Salford Red Devils
39. Swinton Lions
40. Whitehaven
41. Widnes Vikings
42. Workington Town
Eastern Section
43. Batley Bulldogs
44. Dewsbury Rams
45. Doncaster
46. Featherstone Rovers
47. Goole Vikings
48. Halifax Panthers
49. Hunslet
50. Keighley Cougars
51. Newcastle Thunder
52. Sheffield Eagles
National Section
53. London Broncos
54. Midlands Hurricanes
55. North Wales Crusaders