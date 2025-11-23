Challenge Cup First and Second Round draw ball numbers revealed with complex format

The ball numbers for Monday afternoon’s Challenge Cup First and Second Round draws have been revealed – with 55 clubs involved in total.

As confirmed earlier this week, a new regionalised format has been adopted for the early stages of the competition in 2026.

The draws for both the First and Second Rounds will take place on Monday afternoon (November 24) at the Rugby League Headquarters in Manchester, with Ross Fiddes acting as host.

Hull KR star James Batchelor – a winner under the Wembley arch with the Robins back in June – and Mary Coleman, who lifted the Women’s Challenge Cup with Wigan Warriors this year, will conduct the draws.

Those draws will not be broadcast live, but will be recorded – and the outcomes of the draws will be published at 4pm.

Due to the new regionalised format, the draws, in particular that for the Second Round, have become quite complex.

First Round – Ties to be played January 10/11

17 ties will be produced in total. Here’s how…

Ball numbers 1-12 will be drawn first, generating six ties

1. Blackbrook

2. GB Police

3. Haresfinch

4. Ince Rose Bridge

5. Leigh Miners Rangers

6. Orrell St James

7. Rochdale Mayfield

8. Seaton Rangers

9. Siddal

10. Thatto Heath Crusaders

11. Waterhead

12. Wigan St Judes

Ball numbers 13-24 will then be drawn, generating another six ties

13. Brighouse Rangers

14. Dewsbury Moor

15. Heworth

16. Hunslet ARLFC

17. King Cross Park

18. Lock Lane

19. Mirfield Spartans

20. RAF

21. Stanningley

22. West Hull

23. Woodhouse Warriors

24. York Acorn

Ball numbers 25-34 will then be drawn, generating another five ties

25. Aberavon Fighting Irish

26. Bedford Tigers

27. British Army

28. Broncos

29. Hammersmith Hills Hoists

30. London Chargers

31. Medway Dragons

32. Royal Navy

33. Telford Raiders

34. Wests Warriors

Second Round – Ties to be played January 24/25

The Second Round draw will be split into four sections.

Section one includes the six First Round winners from the Western section, and eight Championship clubs from west of the Pennines.

The draw will be seeded to ensure that each of the six First Round winners plays a Championship club. After each tie is drawn, an additional ball will be drawn to determine home advantage.

Two Championship clubs will be left undrawn, and will be forwarded to section four.

Section two includes the six First Round winners from the Eastern section, and ten Championship clubs from east of the Pennines.

Again, this draw will be seeded to ensure that each of the six First Round winners plays a Championship club. After each tie is drawn, an additional ball will be drawn to determine home advantage.

Four Championship clubs will be left undrawn, and will be forwarded to section four.

Section three involves the five First Round winners from the National section, plus London Broncos, Midlands Hurricanes and North Wales Crusaders from the Championship.

Again, this draw will be seeded – this time ensure that each of the three Championship clubs plays a First Round winner. After each tie is drawn, an additional ball will be drawn to determine home advantage.

Two First Round winners will be left undrawn, and will be forwarded to section four.

Section four will begin with the two remaining First Round winners being drawn against two of the remaining six Championship clubs – again, with an additional ball being drawn to determine home advantage.

Finally, the remaining four Championship clubs will be drawn against each other in the last two Second Round ties. As this draw is not seeded, there will be no need for an additional ball to determine home advantage.

BALL NUMBERS

1-17. First Round winners

Western Section

35. Barrow Raiders

36. Oldham

37. Rochdale Hornets

38. Salford Red Devils

39. Swinton Lions

40. Whitehaven

41. Widnes Vikings

42. Workington Town

Eastern Section

43. Batley Bulldogs

44. Dewsbury Rams

45. Doncaster

46. Featherstone Rovers

47. Goole Vikings

48. Halifax Panthers

49. Hunslet

50. Keighley Cougars

51. Newcastle Thunder

52. Sheffield Eagles

National Section

53. London Broncos

54. Midlands Hurricanes

55. North Wales Crusaders