Saturday at Wembley Stadium was a historic day with the Men’s and Women’s Challenge Cup handed out as well as the 1895 Cup.

And across the three competition’s finals under the arch this year, there were a number of performances well worthy of recognition.

With that in mind, here’s our pick of the best 13 across finals day, with players from all three games included and four teams in total featuring!

1. Grace Banks (Wigan Warriors)

A fairly obvious inclusion to start us off. Banks, named player of the match in the Women’s Challenge Cup final as Wigan romped to a 42-6 win against St Helens, was absolutely outstanding from start to finish. One of the new stars of the Women’s Super League without question.

2. Tom Davies (Hull KR)

He may well have scored the match-winning try in the Men’s Challenge Cup final as Hull KR edged out Warrington Wolves with an 8-6 scoreline, but Davies’ all-round efforts were pretty strong for the Robins on Saturday afternoon.

3. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

One of several players who didn’t deserve to be on the losing side for Warrington. Only Matt Dufty made more metres than King at Wembley in the men’s final. The centre was brilliant.

4. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Hiku was another who put in a strong showing for the newly-crowned Men’s Challenge Cup winners.

5. Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan speedster Davies was sensational on the wing for Denis Betts’ side as they earned their first Women’s Challenge Cup title, capping her display with a well-deserved try.

6. Liam Harris (York)

We couldn’t leave out York’s newest hero, who kicked all five points in their incredible win 5-4 Golden Point win over Featherstone Rovers!

7. Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves)

Another obvious inclusion. The best player on the pitch on Saturday in the Men’s Challenge Cup final by a distance was Sneyd, who is now a three-time Lance Todd Trophy winner. Only Sean Long and him boast that accolade.

8. Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors)

The best player in the women’s final in our eyes, even if Banks did claim the official player of the match medal! Coleman was a huge influence on Wigan’s display and a major reason as to why they lifted the cup.

9. Sam Powell (Warrington Wolves)

Without injured team-mate Danny Walker in tandem, veteran Powell stepped up and showed all his class on Saturday with an impressive display at hooker for Warrington. It’s gutting that he hasn’t lifted the Challenge Cup yet in his career.

10. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

So often Rovers’ most reliable player from the bench, Tanginoa delivered again on Saturday afternoon. No forward made more metres than he did, with a huge average gain of 9.34 metres every carry, too.

11. Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

You could have picked either of KR’s back-rowers, but we’ve gone with Whitbread not only for his strong carries, but his heavy defensive workload, too.

12. Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves)

A real impressive showing from young forward Holroyd, who looks to be a firm part of Sam Burgess’ 17 now. Had his try not been chalked off early on, who knows what direction the men’s final would have gone in?

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

The final word goes to the newest captain to lift the Challenge Cup. Minchella did 80 monstrous minutes in the middle and made more tackles on the field than any other player in the process, a whopping 57. Superb stuff from the Robins skipper.