Challenge Cup final team news with Hull KR and Warrington Wolves’ injury boosts confirmed

Warrington Wolves have been boosted by the returns of George Williams and Toby King for this weekend’s Challenge Cup final, with Hull KR also welcoming Michael McIlorum back into their 21.

All of the talk around those three players suggested that they would be involved under the Wembley arch, and it now looks like they will, having been named in the 21-man squads announced on Thursday afternoon.

Wire skipper Williams has made a remarkable recovery from a serious ankle injury which required surgery. The problem would normally rule players out for at least eight weeks, with Saturday’s final coming seven weeks and two days after suffering it.

King meanwhile has been struggling with an unspecified lower limb injury for a number of weeks, and has been given a lengthy rest in the run up to the final in order to make it.

Connor Wrench is also named in Sam Burgess’ 21 having not featured in last week’s win at home against Castleford Tigers, with youngster Ben Hartill dropping out altogether.

Hull KR’s Peta Hiku (centre, in purple) fends off numerous Warrington Wolves defenders during a Super League clash in May 2025

McIlorum’s return was revealed by KR boss Willie Peters earlier this week, with the veteran hooker only having had surgery on his torn bicep in mid-April.

Wire are aiming for a first major honour since their Challenge Cup triumph in 2019.

KR haven’t won a major honour since 1985, and have tasted defeat in both a Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final over the last two years, but head into this clash as heavy favourites having lost just one game across all competitions so far this term.

Hull KR: Davies, Hiku, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, McIlorum, Luckley, Whitbread, Broadbent, Richardson, Tanginoa, Brown, Doro, Leyland, Horne

Warrington: Dufty, Josh Thewlis, King, Tai, Williams, Harrison, Vaughan, Currie, Fitzgibbon, Yates, Powell, Philbin, Crowther, Ratchford, Wrench, Holroyd, Wood, Russell, Jake Thewlis, Lindop, Sneyd

Women’s Challenge Cup final: St Helens v Wigan Warriors (11.45am KO)

Saints, now under the tutelage of joint-head coaches Derek Hardman and Craig Richards, head to Wembley attempting to win a fifth successive Women’s Challenge Cup.

Vicky Whitfield and Alyx Bridge return to the Red V’s 21 from their last outing, a win away from home in the Women’s Super League against reigning champions York Valkyrie.

Erin McDonald and Hollie Bawden are the two players to drop out.

Wigan‘s women are in their first-ever Challenge Cup final, and will enjoy their maiden trip to Wembley having won every game they’ve played across all competitions to date this term.

St Helens and Wigan Warriors will square off in the 2025 Women’s Challenge Cup final

Head coach Denis Betts has plenty of Wembley experience, and names an unchanged 21 from the Warriors’ win at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos in the Women’s Super League last weekend.

St Helens: Salihi, Hook, E. Stott, Hardcastle, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Mottershead, Crowl, Hoyle, Rudge, Cunningham, Williams, Sutherland, D. Stott, Casey, Woosey, Maylor, McColm, Bridge, McGifford

Wigan: Banks, Davies, Wilson, Jones, Derbyshire, Foubister, Rowe, Coleman, Marsh, S. Power, Hunter, Molyneux, Williams, Thompson, Casey, Veivers, Wilton, Speakman, Gregory-Haselden, Atherton, T. Power

1895 Cup final: Featherstone Rovers v York (5.45pm KO)

Rounding off the day at Wembley, there’s a repeat of the 2021 final in the 1895 Cup.

Featherstone were the winners back in 2021, and will attempt to become the first club to lift the trophy twice this weekend.

As they do so, they’ll be without both James Glover and Leigh Leopards loanee Nathan Wilde. Former Hull FC man Connor Wynne is back in contention though, alongside Jordan Williams.

York, their beaten opponents in 2021, head into this clash as favourites. They have never won the 1895 Cup previously.

Featherstone: Aekins, Olpherts, Hatton, Gale, Reynolds, Springer, Jubb, Beckett, Day, Addy, Jones, Akauola, Vuniyayawa, Webb, Hardcastle, Williams, Turner, Wynne, O’Connor, Arnold, Hampshire

York: TBC