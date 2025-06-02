History will be made at Wembley on Saturday with brothers Aaron and Liam Moore having been appointed as the referees for the women’s and men’s Challenge Cup finals respectively.

Younger sibling Aaron will be the man in the middle of the Women’s Challenge Cup final for the second year running.

Having overseen St Helens‘ win under the arch against Leeds Rhinos last year, he will again take charge on Saturday as the Red V’s women take on Wigan Warriors (11.45am KO).

With Denis Betts at the helm, this marks the Warriors‘ women’s first-ever visit to Wembley.

Older brother Liam will then take centre stage for the Men’s Challenge Cup final between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves (3pm KO).

This marks Liam’s third appointment as the man in the middle for the Men’s Challenge Cup final, though he has never taken charge of one involving either KR or Warrington previously.

Challenge Cup final: Referees chosen for Wembley showdown with history to be made

Never before have a pair of siblings refereed the two Challenge Cup finals on the same day under the Wembley arch.

Liam refereed the Men’s Challenge Cup final in 2020, when Leeds beat Salford Red Devils behind closed doors during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and was in charge again in 2021 when Saints got the better of Castleford Tigers.

That 2020 final between the Rhinos and the Red Devils saw him become the youngster-ever Challenge Cup final referee, then at the age of 24.

And this Saturday, Liam Rush – who is currently 24 – will take centre stage for the game which brings the curtain down in the shape of the 1895 Cup final.

Rush, who is the youngest member of the RFL’s panel of full-time referees, will be in charge for that showpiece between Championship side Featherstone Rovers and York (5.45pm KO).

It’s a repeat of the competition’s 2021 final, and on that occasion, Featherstone reigned supreme in a high-scoring affair with a 41-34 victory.

Women’s Challenge Cup final: St Helens v Wigan Warriors (11.45am KO)

Referee: Aaron Moore

Touch Judge: Ollie Salmon

Touch Judge: Lucas Seal

Reserve Referee: James Vella

Video Referee: Tom Grant

Match Commissioner: Anthony Creasey

Timekeeper: Martin Hawkes

Men’s Challenge Cup final: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (3pm KO)

Referee: Liam Moore

Touch Judge: Marcus Griffiths

Touch Judge: Richard Thompson

Reserve Referee: Chris Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: Mark Craven

Video Referee: Jack Smith

Match Commissioner: Paul Hewitt

Timekeeper: Tony Brown

1895 Cup final: Featherstone Rovers v York (5.45pm KO)

Referee: Liam Rush

Touch Judge: Cameron Worsley

Touch Judge: Matty Lynn

Reserve Referee: Tara Jones

In-Goal Judge: Paul Marklove

In-Goal Judge: Alex Cameron

Match Commissioner: Martin Hawkes

Timekeeper: Anthony Creasey

All times stated in this article relate to the British Summer Time (BST) zone

