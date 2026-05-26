Just over 60,000 tickets have been sold for this weekend’s Challenge Cup final, Love Rugby League has been told – with the game between Hull KR and Wigan set to be down on last year’s showpiece.

The Robins and the Warriors meet at Wembley Stadium for the very first time in a Challenge Cup final. It is a game that pits two of the greatest teams in the modern era against one another, with the last two champions of Super League doing battle for the sport’s biggest prize.

And tickets, as of Tuesday lunchtime, currently stand at around the 60,000 mark, it is understood by Love Rugby League.

Only a handful of tickets remain in the lower bowl of Wembley, but the upper tier is likely to be empty.

In terms of how that figure compares to recent years, it appears set to be slightly down on the last two Challenge Cup finals.

Last year’s game between Hull KR and Warrington, which saw the Robins win their first major trophy in 40 years, saw 63,278 supporters in the capital for the game.

The previous year, which Wigan Warriors won after beating the Wire, was watched by 64,845 fans inside Wembley Stadium.

It means the event this weekend will be just below those two figures as it stands barring a late change, but it is up on the 58,213 that saw Leigh beat Hull KR in golden point extra-time.

The Robins are expected to be backed by a huge army of travelling support as they look to make it back-to-back Challenge Cup wins and secure a fifth major trophy in succession.

As for Wigan, they are looking to claim a major trophy for the first time since the 2024 Grand Final, having gone without a piece of silverware last year for the first time since Matt Peet took charge of his hometown club.