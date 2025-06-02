Challenge Cup final attendance update as likely Wembley figure revealed

Saturday’s Challenge Cup final is expected to draw a crowd in excess of 60,000: but could fall short of last year’s total.

The 2025 final will be held at Wembley Stadium, with Hull KR bidding to win their first major trophy in 40 years when they take on Warrington Wolves.

Rovers are expected to take a huge number of travelling support, with Hull Live revealing on Monday that around 15,000 tickets have been sold for the game.

Warrington, in contrast, have sold less than 10,000 and as of Monday afternoon, the final has sold over 60,000 tickets.

Sales are continuing through the week and could push towards the 65,000 mark, but the tally of 64,845 from last year’s meeting of Wigan and Warrington is expected to not be beaten.

However, it will still be the second-best attended final in the last six years, with last year’s the highest figure since 2018.

The event will be a triple-header once again, with the women’s final between St Helens and Wigan Warriors opening the day.

The cup final will then follow before the 1895 Cup final against York Knights and Featherstone Rovers closes out Saturday’s event.

Rovers and Warrington will meet the media on Monday afternoon at Oulton Hall in Leeds with the fitness of a number of key players on the agenda.

Warrington star and England captain George Williams is in a race to make the final having been out for a number of weeks. His fitness would be a huge boost for the Wolves on Saturday afternoon at Wembley.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Hull FC and St Helens among those to suffer fresh blows

👉🏻 11 conclusions: Coaches under pressure, Connor for England, Hull’s unsung hero…

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Another disappointing weekend once again

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Hull KR and Leeds stars