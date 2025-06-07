This year’s Challenge Cup final crowd has officially been confirmed as 63,278 – the second-highest 2017 but slightly down on last year.

Hull KR’s meeting with Warrington at Wembley Stadium attracted a crowd approaching 65,000 – but down on the total which watched Wigan defeat the Wire here 12 months ago.

That number was boosted by a huge travelling contingent from Hull KR, with well over 15,000 Robins fans making the trip south for the game.

That said, the crowd figure is still higher than all of the previous seven excluding last year, leading RL Commercial officials to declare it a success.

Furthermore, the date for next year’s final has also been locked in. It will be played on Saturday May 30 – the first time a Wembley final has been played in May since the stadium reopened.

There was a May final in 2022, when Wigan Warriors defeated Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But the 2026 will be the first at the new Wembley to be held so early into the season.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the date of Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day in 2026, as we reflect on a season of significant progress for the sport’s oldest knockout competition.

“The introduction of a new format and the earlier involvement of the 12 Betfred Super League clubs was a big success, leading to a series of record attendances in the Third, Fourth and Fifth Rounds.

“The Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium remains a special occasion for Rugby League, and always produces unforgettable moments and images – this year including a spectacular performance by Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

“And of course we’ll be back at Wembley for the return of the Rugby League Ashes, with the First Test on Saturday October 25.”

As mentioned, the game returns to Wembley this autumn for the Ashes when a crowd higher than the cup final figure is hoped for, given how the first two Tests have already sold out.