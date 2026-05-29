The 2026 Challenge Cup will be decided under the Wembley arch on Saturday, as Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors for the right to be crowned cup winners.

It is a mouthwatering game on paper – and it has all the makings of one of the closest-contested Wembley finals we’ve seen for quite some time.

That’s reflected in the predictions of our team of writers here at Love Rugby League – who are torn on which team it will be that comes out on top.

Here’s how our, ahem, expert opinions think it’ll go down at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon and whether it will be the Robins or the Warriors who get their hands on rugby league’s most famous piece of silverware..

Aaron Bower

It’s arguably the most mouthwatering Challenge Cup final I can remember for a long time. Two teams both hovering near to the peaks of their powers, and the two most recent champions of Super League – and the world.

Hull KR are favourites and no longer are crippled by the pressure and fear over ending their trophy drought. There is, however, something about Wigan in games of this magnitude that seems to bring the best out of them. Look at how they dismantled St Helens in the semi-finals.

It’s incredibly tough to call. The potential loss of Dean Hadley for Rovers would be a huge blow and with nothing over than a hunch and a gut feeling to go on, I’m backing Matt Peet’s side to narrowly avenge their defeat in last year’s Grand Final and sneak over the line in an all-time classic.

Prediction: Wigan Warriors by 2

Ben Olawumi

I don’t think anyone will make their prediction this weekend with 100% confidence, I can tell you for a fact I’m not!

A first-ever Challenge Cup final meeting between Wigan and KR just adds another page to the sporting rivalry that’s unfolded in front of our eyes over the last few years.

It’s Wigan I’ve edged, even without their star man in Bevan French. The Warriors’ youngsters are fearless, and there’s no reason to doubt their ability to shine on a huge stage at Wembley, for me. Plus, Harry Smith will kick Rovers to death if he’s at his best, especially in the heat.

Prediction: Wigan Warriors by 7

Louis Chapman-Coombe

I’m torn, I really am torn.

That’s probably a cop out, I know, but both teams are starting to hit their straps once again after some wobbly periods. Things we don’t associate with either team, it has to be said.

In the here and now, I do think Hull KR hold the egde, though. I just think they’ve really rekindled that confidence and intensity that makes them such a tough team to break down and win. Having the bulk of their squad fit and firing is also a huge bonus.

If Wigan do pull the Bevan French trigger it could be a different story, but right now my money is on KR.

Prediction: Hull KR by 6

Matt Shaw

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