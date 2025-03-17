The eight Challenge Cup last 16 ties have now been played – with the quarter-finalists for this year’s competition officially confirmed.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, the recent trend of underwhelming crowds in the cup’s earlier rounds has continued in recent days: for the most part, at least.

Here are how the ties in question – where crowds have been declared – fared up..

St Helens 22-14 Leeds Rhinos: 7,531

The cup action began on Friday night, with the main attraction a meeting of two of Super League’s biggest clubs at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

It was a healthy enough crowd for what we’ve come to expect for this stage of the season as St Helens eliminated Leeds Rhinos: but it was still well down on what a traditional Super League game between these sides would draw.

Hull KR 40-0 Oldham: TBC

As it stands, Rovers have not publicised their crowd figure for their win over Championship side Oldham.

Salford Red Devils 26-16 Bradford Bulls: 3,066

It was a lower-than-usual number at the Salford Community Stadium as Salford shrugged off a difficult week to beat Championship side Bradford.

That number was boosted by a good travelling contingent from West Yorkshire, but in what will become a theme over this piece, it was lower than what the Red Devils would normally pull in for a league fixture.

Widnes Vikings 16-26 Warrington Wolves: 7,011

One place where crowds were up this weekend was over at Widnes, as a bumper attendance was present at the DCBL Stadium to watch a pulsating cup tie between two local rivals.

It looked as though there would be a monumental upset on the cards at one stage, as Widnes led Warrington before a late Wire fightback booked their place in the last eight. And the biggest crowd at Widnes since 2017 – over 7,000 – were there to watch it.

Wigan Warriors 22-26 Hull FC: 9,287

The biggest shock of the weekend saw Hull FC stun reigning holders Wigan Warriors to dump them out of the cup.

And a crowd of just over 9,000 – the biggest of the weekend, but well down on Wigan’s Super League average – were in attendance.

That included a bumper number from Hull, whose side produced a result that will live long in the memory.

Huddersfield Giants: 12-26 Wakefield Trinity: 3,195

There was a low number in West Yorkshire too for a derby between Huddersfield and Wakefield.

It was Trinity who progressed to the quarter-finals: but just over 3,000 were in attendance to see them do so – summing up the general trend across the round.

Leigh Leopards 62-4 Batley Bulldogs: 4,717

The 2023 winners were comfortable victors on home soil against Championship opposition on Sunday afternoon.

And like with so many other venues, it was a lower crowd than usual at the Leigh Sports Village – with just under 5,000 in attendance to watch the Leopards defeat Batley.