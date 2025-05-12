Challenge Cup attendance watch as milestone number ranked versus previous semis
Warrington Wolves and Hull KR will contest the 2025 Challenge Cup final after both progressed through compelling semi-finals over the weekend.
The Wire and the Robins were worthy winners as they beat Catalans and Leigh respectively to ensure a first meeting in the cup final since 1905.
The all-important attendances may well cause some debate this weekend. Over 20,000 fans did go to both games – but it wasn’t quite as high a figure as what some would have hoped for.
Here is the breakdown, and how those figures compare to previous semi-final weekends in recent years..
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons: 8,480
It was billed as a sell-out in York on Saturday afternoon as the Robins sauntered through to a second cup final in three seasons.
The LNER Community Stadium was a wall of red and white and a cacophony of noise – with almost 8,500 tickets sold and not a single one available to purchase on game-day.
Not the biggest crowd, but it looked great to see a full house.
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards: 11,722
The overall number for the weekend just scrapes over the 20,000 mark courtesy of a crowd of 11,722 being at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Over 12,500 tickets had been sold for the game – but a lower-than-reported number turned out for the match to see Warrington progress to the final courtesy of victory over Leigh Leopards.
Historical comparisons
2024: 20,416
11,163 watched Wigan’s victory over Hull KR in last year’s semi final, with 9,253 at St Helens to see Warrington beat Huddersfield.
2023: 23,039
Leigh defeated St Helens in front of 12,113 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium two years ago, with Hull KR edging a one-point thriller over Wigan at AMT Headingley with 10,926 in attendance.
2022: 22,141
Three years ago, it was a double-header at Elland Road in Leeds. Wigan beat St Helens while Huddersfield toppled Hull KR to set up the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
2019: 24,364
2021’s semi-finals were played in front of a limited crowd and, obviously, the 2020 games were played behind closed doors due to Covid-19.
Over 24,000 fans watched Warrington beat Hull FC, and St Helens get through at the expense of Championship side Halifax.