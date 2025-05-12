Warrington Wolves and Hull KR will contest the 2025 Challenge Cup final after both progressed through compelling semi-finals over the weekend.

The Wire and the Robins were worthy winners as they beat Catalans and Leigh respectively to ensure a first meeting in the cup final since 1905.

The all-important attendances may well cause some debate this weekend. Over 20,000 fans did go to both games – but it wasn’t quite as high a figure as what some would have hoped for.

Here is the breakdown, and how those figures compare to previous semi-final weekends in recent years..

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons: 8,480

It was billed as a sell-out in York on Saturday afternoon as the Robins sauntered through to a second cup final in three seasons.

The LNER Community Stadium was a wall of red and white and a cacophony of noise – with almost 8,500 tickets sold and not a single one available to purchase on game-day.

Not the biggest crowd, but it looked great to see a full house.

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards: 11,722

The overall number for the weekend just scrapes over the 20,000 mark courtesy of a crowd of 11,722 being at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Over 12,500 tickets had been sold for the game – but a lower-than-reported number turned out for the match to see Warrington progress to the final courtesy of victory over Leigh Leopards.

Historical comparisons

2024: 20,416

11,163 watched Wigan’s victory over Hull KR in last year’s semi final, with 9,253 at St Helens to see Warrington beat Huddersfield.

2023: 23,039

Leigh defeated St Helens in front of 12,113 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium two years ago, with Hull KR edging a one-point thriller over Wigan at AMT Headingley with 10,926 in attendance.

2022: 22,141

Three years ago, it was a double-header at Elland Road in Leeds. Wigan beat St Helens while Huddersfield toppled Hull KR to set up the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

2019: 24,364

2021’s semi-finals were played in front of a limited crowd and, obviously, the 2020 games were played behind closed doors due to Covid-19.

Over 24,000 fans watched Warrington beat Hull FC, and St Helens get through at the expense of Championship side Halifax.