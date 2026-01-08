Super League clubs will find out who their opponents are at the first hurdle of this year’s Challenge Cup next Monday – with the draw details for the Third Round confirmed.

The 13 top flight clubs in the competition will all once again be drawn away from home against Championship or non-league opposition, as was the case last year. Toulouse Olympique have chosen not to participate in the cup in 2026 again.

And the draw will take place at Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium on Monday afternoon, to coincide with the launch of the new Championship season.

Two-time Challenge Cup winner John Kear will join renowned broadcaster Ross Fiddes to conduct the draw, with both of the clubs Kear helped to lift the club – Hull FC and Sheffield Eagles – set to be in the hat.

32 teams will make it to the Third Round stage, with the competition beginning in earnest this weekend when the First Round takes place, featuring leading amateur and community clubs. Round Two will then take place later this month, when the Championship teams enter the competition.

13 ties will be drawn out specifically featuring Championship or non-league teams at home – with the 13 Super League clubs then drawn as their opposition. Three more ties will then be drawn to finish off the last 32.

Those games will be played the weekend before the Super League season starts, on February 6 to February 8.

Betfred Challenge Cup 2026 round dates

First Round (community clubs): January 10-11

Second Round (Championship clubs enter): January 24-25

Third Round (Super League clubs enter): February 6-8

Fourth Round (last 16): March 14-15

Quarter-Finals: April 11-12

Semi-Finals: May 9-10

Final: Saturday, May 30

