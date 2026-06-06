Wigan Warriors swept aside Catalans in Paris on Saturday evening, spoiling the Dragons’ 20th Super League anniversary celebrations with a 40-16 win.

Live from the press box at the Stade Jean-Bouin, our five key takeaways…

Warriors on the up

Wigan had a rough patch earlier this season, and to see them with five Super League losses to their name at this stage of a campaign still remains a shock, but they are most definitely looking up now.

The first domestic major honour of the year went their way at Wembley last weekend in the shape of the Challenge Cup, and without their two main playmakers here, they’ve absolutely decimated Catalans.

Matt Peet’s men have moved level on competition points with fifth-placed Hull KR, who lost at Wakefield earlier on Saturday, and will now no doubt mount a charge back towards the top two.

Another ridiculous cherry and white talent

George Marsden is 17 years of age. He can’t even (legally) buy a pint until later this month!

What a talent he is though. This was his third senior appearance, all have come since the beginning of May, and he took his chance in Paris with both hands as he scored an utterly sensational solo try.

That was the icing on the cake of another performance well beyond his years.

We can’t not mention his half-back partner Jack Farrimond either after another scintillating display including a tremendous try of his own. The Lance Todd Trophy winner is only 20!

How on earth do those two bide their time behind Bevan French and Harry Smith?! We’re glad we’re not deciding.

Catalans’ play-off credentials questionable

The Dragons won at York prior to the break for the Challenge Cup final, and could have gone level on points with sixth-placed Wigan had they beaten them here.

But the hosts just didn’t do enough here to even worry the Warriors, which doesn’t bode well for their play-off hopes.

John Cartwright would appear to be facing an uphill task in Perpignan.

Captain’s Challenge HAS to go

When Captain’s Challenge got introduced at the start of last season, it had been called for by the vast majority of those invested in the game.

It was given grace at first during its ‘bedding in’ period, but some of the stoppages we’re seeing so frequently now are just unacceptable.

It was the same again here, and there’s only one solution for us now, scrap it as soon as possible.

Super League returns to Paris

The French capital, of course, had a club in Super League for the first two years of the competition in 1996 and 1997. Since then though, it’s been an untested market.

If the game intends to grow in the way we’re told it wants to continually, we probably need to see more events like this.

Wigan being at the forefront comes as no surprise given their standing, and they’ll be heading to Dublin next year, as we know.

A nod to the Super XIII Grand Final which took place at Stade Jean-Bouin prior to the Catalans-Wigan clash, won in Golden Point extra time by Pia. Collaboration can only be a good thing.