12,525 supporters were at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris to see Wigan Warriors’ 40-10 victory over Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

The Super League clash was moved to the French capital by Catalans as they celebrated their 20th season as a Super League club.

It also lined up with Super League’s 30th anniversary, with the competition returning to where it all began back in 1996 when Paris Saint-Germain hosted Sheffield Eagles.

29 years on from the last Super League game to take place in the city of love, 12,525 was the number of supporters attracted, with that Paris’ third-highest crowd ever for a match in the competition.

Attendance for Catalans-Wigan clash in Paris confirmed with event’s success determined

Between five and six thousand Warriors supporters are believed to have made the trip across the Channel to back their side.

Prior to Saturday, 21 Super League games had taken place in the city of Paris, all at Stade Sebastien Charlety and all involving PSG.

Those came between 1996 and 1997, with the very first of those against Sheffield drawing a bumper crowd of 17,873 at the dawn of Super League as the hosts won 30-24.

A few months later, Leeds’ visit to PSG then saw 15,107 in attendance. On that occasion, it was the visitors that walked away with a 40-14 success.

But barring those two games, none of the 21 in Paris produced a higher attendance than the 12,525 recorded at Saturday’s clash between Catalans and Wigan.

Notably, the figure of 12,525 is not understood to have included the number of supporters in the ground for the Super XIII Grand Final which acted as a warm-up.

Pia Donkeys beat Carcassonne in that domestic showpiece, doing so in dramatic fashion with a drop goal in Golden Point extra time to seal a 31-30 victory.

Both clubs brought a healthy travelling contingent to the capital, with a number of familiar faces involved including Wigan cult hero Harrison Hansen, who formed part of Pia’s triumphant team.