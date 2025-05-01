Catalans Dragons half-back Luke Keary has hit out at the quality of Super League in an explosive interview: labelling the competition ‘horrendous’ and ‘unwatchable’.

Keary was one of the biggest arrivals into Super League for 2025, after agreeing a bumper deal to join the Dragons in the south of France. He is yet to hit top form for Steve McNamara’s side.

However, in an interview with Wide World of Sports, Keary has insisted the NRL must buy Super League to revive the competition’s fortunes after unloading on the state of English rugby league.

Keary revealed he has been shocked by how poor the coverage of the sport is, before laying into the overall state of the game.

“If (the NRL) don’t buy it, they’re in a lot of trouble … all the players are open to it,” Keary said.

“I’ll go on the record saying (Super League) is in such a bad way, the game is horrendous over here. It’s the product, the coverage, the news around the game, there is zero. There is zero.

“Just the top teams have support and that is it. You watch the games, they’re near unwatchable. The way Sky do it now, or whoever’s got it, it’s near unwatchable, and the players all know it. I can’t follow it and I f***ing play in it.

“You can’t watch the games, it’s so bad … it’s horrendous. The coverage and everything, and because we’re in France too they don’t show the games.”

Keary also revealed that all Super League players are desperate for the NRL to get involved and take over the competition.

He said: “They’re on their knees, like they’re literally on their knees begging for the NRL (to buy in). Then you look at it … it’ll take that much work for them to turn it around.

“They’re in a different market here, it’s hard with the football, but at the rate they’re going … I think the St Helens boss did an interview a few weeks ago and he just basically said, ‘we’re all like hemorrhaging so much money’.

“He’s basically pleading that they come in and take it … and the players all want it.”