Catalans Dragons have added to their pack with the signing of back-rower Edenn Rogers-Smith, who joins on a short-term deal until the end of 2026.

Sydney-born Rogers-Smith, 26, has been in France for the last couple of years, donning a shirt for Carcassonne in the Super XIII.

Earlier this month, he featured in the Grand Final for the Canaries which formed part of a double-header at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris alongside the historic Super League clash between Catalans and Wigan Warriors.

Carcassonne were narrowly beaten by Pia in that showpiece, losing 31-30 courtesy of Theo Fages’ winning drop goal in Golden Point extra time.

Now, Rogers-Smith has linked up with Catalans on a contract which runs until the end of the current Super League campaign.

Catalans Dragons bolster pack with Australian forward Edenn Rogers-Smith

Rogers-Smith – who will turn 27 next month – stands at 6’3″ and is a product of NRL outfit Sydney Roosters’ youth system.

He never broke through at first-grade level Down Under, but does have 19 appearances to his name at second-grade level, all coming in the New South Wales Cup.

As his signing was announced by the Dragons, he said: “I’m excited to join a club like Catalans.

“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of such a respected club with a proud history and passionate supporters.”

The Aussie has four tries to his name in the NSW Cup having donned a shirt in that competition for the North Sydney Bears and Western Suburbs Magpies as well as the Roosters’ second string.

He arrives in Perpignan to join Catalans with John Cartwright having taken charge as head coach only last month.

The Dragons sit four competition points off the pace of the play-offs ahead of Round 14 having beaten strugglers Castleford Tigers 34-28 on home soil last weekend.

This weekend, Cartwright’s side host newly-promoted Bradford Bulls at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

New recruit Rogers-Smith will be eligible to make his debut in that clash, should boss Cartwright see fit.