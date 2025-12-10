Catalans Dragons swoop to sign Queensland Cup star for 2026 as recruitment drive continues
Catalans Dragons have swooped to sign winger Manase Kaho from Queensland Cup outfit Norths Devils ahead of 2026.
Kaho – who will turn 25 in January – has spent the last three seasons plying his trade at second-grade level Down Under for Norths, winning both the Grand Final and State Championship in a memorable 2024 campaign.
That year, he ended as the top try-scorers in the Q Cup to earn a place in the competition’s Team of the Year.
Having played for Norths as a junior, he re-joined the club midway through 2023 following a stint in the youth ranks of NRL outfit Canberra Raiders – whose second string he donned a shirt for in the New South Wales Cup between 2021 and 2022.
This move to Catalans marks his first opportunity to play at first-grade level.
Kaho’s overall try record at second-grade level in Australia sits at 52 in 62 games, including 44 in his 63 Q Cup appearances for Norths.
The 24-year-old becomes the Dragons’ 12th new recruit for 2026: following on from the arrivals of Toby Sexton, Solomona Faataape, Harvey Wilson, Josh Allen, Zac Lipowicz, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, Charlie Staines, Josh Simm, Lewis Dodd, Ben Condon and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.
