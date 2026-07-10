Catalans Dragons have handed dual-code youngster Hugo Cellier his first professional deal with the club, running until the end of the 2028 campaign.

22-year-old Cellier progressed through the youth ranks of local outfit USA Perpignan, who compete in the country’s elite union competition, Top 14.

Having gone on to don a shirt in the third tier of France’s union pyramid for Tarbes, the versatile back linked up with Super League side Catalans’ reserve side midway through the 2025 season.

The Dragons’ reserves, Saint-Esteve, compete in the French Super XIII: finishing sixth this term before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs against Limouxin.

Now, Cellier has been promoted into John Cartwright’s first-team squad at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, being tied down with a two-year contract.

‘He is a player with significant room for improvement, and we are confident he will continue to develop over the coming years’

The Dragons’ press release announcing the news of Cellier’s first professional contract states he will be competing for a spot in the centres.

He said: “I’m proud to sign my first professional contract with Catalans.

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge.

“As a Catalonian, wearing this jersey is something very special to me. I can’t wait to represent these colours and contribute to the club’s ambitions.”

Catalans – who currently sit eighth on the Super League ladder – host table-toppers Leeds Rhinos at the Brutus on Saturday evening.

Cellier has not been named in head coach Cartwright’s initial 21-man squad for that clash though, so the wait for his first-team debut will go on.

Dragons legend Thomas Bosc now occupies a role as the club’s Head of Player Development, and had plenty of praise for the 22-year-old as he signed on the dotted line in the South of France.

Bosc said: “Hugo joined our reserves team towards the end of last season with a genuine desire to discover rugby league. In just five games, he quickly showed the extent of his potential.

“He was impressed by the speed and intensity of our sport, while we were impressed by his athleticism and technical ability.

“He is a player with significant room for improvement, and we are confident he will continue to develop over the coming years.

“We are delighted to see him commit his future to the club.”

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