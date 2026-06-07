Catalans boss John Cartwright confirmed Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet was dropped for their clash against Wigan in Paris due to an internal disciplinary issue, with Ben Garcia and Matty Russell both picking up injuries.

Utility back Aispuro-Bichet, who doesn’t turn 21 until next month, was a surprise omission on Saturday evening in the French capital.

The four-time France international’s exclusion comes just a few weeks into Cartwright’s reign, with the Australian having taken charge of the Dragons late last month.

In his absence, Catalans were beaten 40-16 by Wigan, who spoiled the party as the Dragons moved the clash to Paris to celebrate their 20th season as a Super League club.

Catalans suffer double injury blow in Wigan defeat as internal disciplinary issue revealed

Post-match at the Stade Jean-Bouin, Cartwright was asked about Aispuro-Bichet’s omission, and did not provide any detail, but did confirm it was disciplinary-related

He said: “We had a little disciplinary issue and we’ll leave it there.”

During the game itself on Saturday evening, two of Catalans’ elder statesmen suffered injuries which appear likely to keep them out for extended periods.

Skipper Ben Garcia and Scotland international winger Matty Russell, a former Warriors ace, were both forced off in the second half of an energy-sapping contest which saw plenty of players go down with cramp.

Cartwright detailed: “Ben is pretty sore, it’s in the rib area.

“Any injury in that area is always very painful, so it’s a bit early to tell yet, but it’ll be his rib cartilage or a rib injury of some sort.

“Matty has hyperextended his knee, he was pretty ginger in the sheds. It’ll be a scan, I’d imagine, and then we’ll see how he is.”

The remainder of June sees the Dragons host Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls in back-to-back clashes as they return to Perpignan and the Stade Gilbert Brutus before travelling to Warrington Wolves.

Then comes Magic Weekend, during which they face fellow French side Toulouse Olympique in a neutral venue, Stade Pierre-Fabre.

Having been well beaten by Wigan on Saturday evening, Catalans now sit four competition points below the Super League play-offs having won six of their first 13 games in the competition this term.