Catalans Dragons’ season continues to go from worse to worse: they have become only the second member of an unwanted Super League club on Saturday evening.

The Dragons were hammered 34-0 at home to Hull FC to continue to lose ground on the play-off places. At the midway point of 2025, the Dragons are already four points adrift of the top six.

Incredibly, it is the third game in a row that Catalans have been nilled – two of them at home. They were beaten by St Helens 40-0 a fortnight ago, which proved to be Steve McNamara’s final game in charge, before being dispatched 48-0 at home to Wigan.

That is a combined scoreline of 122-0 across those three games – and Catalans are now only the second team in the entire history of Super League to have not scored a single point for three successive league games.

The other team? Wakefield Trinity. At the start of the 2023 season, they also lost three games in a row without scoring a single point on their way to ultimately being relegated from Super League.

They lost 60-0 at Wigan, 8-0 at home to Huddersfield and 26-0 away at Leeds in their three matches in question under Mark Applegarth.

That means Catalans’ overall losing margin is worse – but irrespective of that, they are the only two teams in the whole of the summer era to have endured such a fate.

Furthermore, Joel Tomkins is the first Super League coach to lose his first two matches without scoring a single point, too.

It remains to be seen whether Catalans will stick with Tomkins for the rest of this season or look towards an immediate appointment during the break for the Challenge Cup final.

But they are now record holders for all the wrong reasons after another drubbing at home, and another performance which does little to suggest the Dragons are play-off contenders.