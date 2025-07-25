Catalans and Wigan Warriors will square off in Paris on June 6, 2026 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Dragons being in Super League, it’s now been officially confirmed.

Reports of the Dragons and the Warriors facing off in the French capital next year first emerged in September 2024.

Since then, Wigan have created history with their involvement in Super League’s first-ever game held in the United States, beating Warrington Wolves 48-24 in Las Vegas back in March.

And come June 6 next year, they will be part of more history, with details of their Parisian battle against the Dragons now locked in.

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors 2026 Paris clash rubber-stamped as details confirmed

Next year’s clash in the city of love will take place at the Stade Jean Bouin, which is home to both Stade Français and Paris FC.

2026 also marks 30 years of Super League, and the very first game in the competition took place in the city between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles.

It won’t be the first time that the two clubs have met in a destination outside of the usual, with previous clashes at both The Den in London and the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Dragons President Bernard Guasch said: “As President of the Dragons, it is a great honour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Super League in Paris, where it all began in 1996.

“It will mark the return of professional rugby league to our capital, and I have no doubt it will be an emotional occasion, both for French and English fans. We will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of our club.

“What a journey it has been for our competition and our sport since that first PSG match at Stade Charléty on a winter evening back in 1996.

“Today, the Dragons are an integral part of the Super League and represent an undeniable force. We have proven our perseverance and made many sacrifices over these 20 years.

“We have experienced magical, unforgettable moments such as Wembley in 2007 and 2018, Barcelona in 2019 and Old Trafford in 2021 and 2023.

“Paris 2026 will be another major milestone for our club, and once again, we have chosen Wigan – the greatest club of them all – to showcase the very best of our sport to the Parisian crowd.

“I’m confident that French rugby league will rally around this event, which we hope will be festive, vibrant and welcoming just like Catalans Dragons.”

‘This match represents more than just a game’

That May 2019 meeting at the Camp Nou, which Catalans won 33-16, remains the biggest-ever crowd at a single Super League game outside of Magic Weekend having attracted 31,555 spectators.

Having played a pivotal role in making sure next year’s Parisian adventure came to fruition, Warriors Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: “It is a great honour to take our wonderful sport back to Paris.

“This June will mark 30 years since I had the privilege of playing in the Wigan side that narrowly defeated Paris Saint-Germain in what was a historic occasion.

“Now, to return with our club to this iconic city to face Catalans Dragons is another landmark moment.

“We’ve built a strong and respectful relationship with Bernard Guasch and his team, and it’s exciting to be taking that partnership further – this time at the magnificent Stade Jean-Bouin, home of Stade Français.

“This match represents more than just a game; it’s another chapter in Wigan’s journey to take rugby league to new audiences and iconic venues around the world. I can’t wait to share this next adventure with our loyal Wigan fans.”