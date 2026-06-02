Catalans Dragons tie down French international as rebuild continues

Catalans Dragons have secured the services of French international Romain Navarrete for the foreseeable future, with the forward penning a two-year extension.

The 31-year-old prop is currently in his second stint in Perpignan, after returning in 2023.

His decision to re-sign with Catalans comes amid another major rebuild, following the appointment of new head coach John Cartwright.

Romain Navarrete commits future to Catalans Dragons

Navarrete initially made his Catalans debut back in 2016, following a move from French outfit Pia, and made 11 appearances before being snapped up by Wigan Warriors. He went onto spend three seasons in Cherry and White, making 59 appearances and helping them win the 2018 Super League Grand Final.

From there, he enjoyed spells at Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos before returning to France with Toulouse part-way through 2021, and helped them win the Championship title that season.

After a strong year with Toulouse in Super League, he made the move back to Perpignan with Catalans in 2023, and has been a mainstay in the side since with 92 further appearances. He is also in-line to make his 100th Super League appearance for Catalans this weekend when they take on Wigan at Jean Bouin Stadium in Paris.

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In that time, he has also helped Les Dracs reach a Super League Grand Final, coming off the bench in their 10-2 defeat to Wigan at Old Trafford.

His form at club level also saw him drafted into the French Test squad, winning 11 caps at the time of writing and also representing his country at the 2017 World Cup.

Commenting on his new contract, Navarrete said: “I am very happy to continue this adventure with the Dragons.

“I would like to thank the fans for their unwavering support week after week. I will give everything I have to help the team win trophies over the next two seasons.”

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