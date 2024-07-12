Catalans Dragons have announced that they have terminated the contracts of three players with immediate effect: including star overseas recruits Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Jayden Nikorima.

The Dragons insist all three – with Damel Diakhate the other player in question – were involved in an incident deemed to be ‘highly unacceptable’ by the French club and contrary to their values.

They have offered no further explanation, other than confirming that the trio have been released with immediate effect.

In a statement, they said: “Following a disciplinary process, the Catalans Dragons have decided to terminate the contracts of three of their Players with immediate effect. The players concerned are Siua Taukeiaho, Jayden Nikorima and Damel Diakhate.

“All players were involved in an incident deemed to be highly unacceptable by the club and contrary to the club’s values.”

Taukeiaho has had a tumultuous time in France. He was heavily linked with a move back to the NRL at the end of last season, but ultimately remained with the Dragons.

He has been struggling with an injury for the majority of this year and has not played since last October’s Grand Final defeat to Wigan.

Nikorima only arrived at Catalans at the beginning of this year from NRL heavyweights Melbourne Storm. He has been a regular in the Dragons side throughout 2024 but has now left with immediate effect.

Diakhate only joined at the beginning of this year too, having made the switch from Hull FC. He did not make a senior appearance for the Dragons.

The news comes on the eve of Catalans’ mouthwatering clash with Salford Red Devils – which could go a long way towards shaping the play-off hopes of both sides.

