Catalans Dragons’ recruitment drive for 2026 has continued with the signing of winger Charlie Staines from NRL outfit Wests Tigers on a two-year deal.

Forbes-born Staines, who represents Samoa on the international front via his heritage, is also capable of slotting in at full-back.

His primary position though is out on the wing, and on his first-grade debut for Penrith Panthers back in July 2020, he scored four tries against Cronulla Sharks.

In doing so, he became just the sixth player since 1908, and the first since 2008 to score four tries on his professional debut.

Catalans Dragons swoop to sign NRL Grand Final winner as recruitment drive continues

Now 24, Staines went on to win the NRL Grand Final with Penrith in 2022 as they beat Parramatta Eels in the showpiece, before linking up with Wests as part of a swap deal which saw Tyrone Peachey head the other way.

Three seasons on, he has featured 38 times for the Tigers to take his first-grade appearance tally up to 77 with 39 tries scored.

As his move to Super League with Catalans was announced, he said: “It’s certainly an exciting development for myself and the family. Speaking to the Catalan manager and coach, I believe they are working towards setting the club up for a better future.

“I am excited about being a key part of it, and I look forward to taking on this new challenge with Catalans.”

Staines will turn 25 in October, and adds to an already long line of recruits snapped up by the Dragons for 2026.

NRL stars Toby Sexton, Solomona Faataape and Josh Allen had all seen their arrivals confirmed prior to this week alongside Salford Red Devils forward Harvey Wilson.

Staines now becomes the second signing of the week in Perpignan following on from Gold Coast Titans powerhouse Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui.

Catalans head coach Joel Tomkins said: “Charlie joins us with a wealth of NRL experience and has played games at the highest level, including a Grand Final win.

“His speed and ability to beat defenders will be a big asset to our attack next season.

“It’s a big decision for Charlie to move his young family to this side of the world and he is coming with a motivation to be a part of a successful Dragons team.”

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Super League coaching trio in line for shock Australia appointment for Ashes

👉 Castleford Tigers unveil new head coach as long-term contract confirmed

👉 Leigh Leopards coach shares concerning Joe Ofahengaue prognosis amid widescale injury update

👉 St Helens coach drops major hint on full-back dilemma as challenge made to Tristan Sailor

👉 Wakefield Trinity suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors clash as Tom Johnstone return hinted