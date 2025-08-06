Catalans Dragons snap up powerhouse Australian prop as bold claim made

Catalans have signed young Australian prop Josh Allen from 2026, with Dragons boss Joel Tomkins billing him as having the potential to be ‘one of the best front-rowers in Super League’.

Allen, who is the son of ex-Brisbane Broncos and London Broncos forward Gary – has put pen to paper on a two-year deal in Perpignan and will join the Dragons from the Dolphins.

Having turned 24 at the back end of last month, Allen is yet to make a competitive first-grade bow, with the closest he’s come to action at senior level being appearances in two pre-season friendlies including a start in a 50-8 win over the North Queensland Cowboys back in February.

The powerful forward has though honed his craft at second-grade level, scoring six tries in 50 appearances across the New South Wales Cup and Queensland cup over the last three years.

Catalans announced the youngster’s arrival on Wednesday afternoon, with his signing following on from those of Toby Sexton and Solomona Faataape from Down Under.

Allen said: “I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to pursue a career with Catalans.

“It is a dream and a challenge I’m keen to take on. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and proving myself in the Super League arena.”

The prop’s second-grade career in Australia has seen him don a shirt for the second strings of both Canberra Raiders and the Dolphins as well as Northern Pride.

Standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 112kg, Allen is a former amateur boxer.

Dragons head coach Tomkins said: “”I’m looking forward to seeing what Josh can achieve in Super League.

“Having looked at his game closely this season, I think he has all the attributes to be one of the top front-rowers in the competition.

“To get a front-rower at 24 years old, with his best years still in front of him, is exciting for the club.”

