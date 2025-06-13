Catalans Dragons set unbelievable all-time Super League record at Hull KR

Catalans Dragons have entered the Super League record books for all the wrong reasons on Friday evening.

Already one of just two teams to go three games in a row without scoring a single point – something revealed by Love Rugby League last month – the Dragons have now gone out on their own as record-breakers in horrendous fashion.

But no side has EVER gone this many minutes in arow without conceding a single point, as the Dragons surpassed Wakefield’s record from 2023 on Friday.

Trinity started the 2023 season with 259 minutes in a row without scoring a single point – but by half-time on Friday, Catalans had gone to 292 minutes, an astonishing number.

That means they have gone almost five hours without scoring a solitary point, a stunning record which underlines how grim the Dragons’ fortunes have been in recent weeks.

To make matters worse for the Dragons, their captain, Ben Garcia, was sent off after a spectacular incident which saw him punch a Hull KR player and receive a straight red card.

Should they go the full game without scoring a point, they would become the first time in Super League’s 30-year history to not score a single point and be nilled for four straight games.

Sacking Steve McNamara appears to have made little difference for the Dragons, who continue to toil under the leadership of Joel Tomkins, who has been placed in temporary charge.

Trailing 32-0 at half-time in Hull, they were utterly abysmal once again – and the play-offs look a long way away.

