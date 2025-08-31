Catalans Dragons set for further shake-up as boss issues coaching update

Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins has confirmed he will announce his new coaching staff in the next week, as the dramatic overhaul of the club continues ahead of 2026.

Les Dracs are set for a major overhaul this off-season, after yet another disappointing domestic season. Tomkins’ side sit ninth in the Super League table after round 24 and are 12 points behind Wakefield Trinity in sixth.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that 13 of the club’s players would leave for pastures new, with the likes of Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai JR, Tariq Simms, Arthur Romano and Fouad Yaha all headed out the exit door.

‘It’s an exciting time for me as a coach’

That doesn’t seem to be the end of the changes either, with the new boss confirming he is set to announce his new Catalans coaching staff ahead of the new season.

“We’ve probably got a couple of more to get, also a couple of coaching staff that will be announced in the next week, said Tomkins. “We have got them over the line now.

“It’s an exciting time for me as a coach, for us as a group, for the staff who are coming in and the players who are coming in next year, it’s an exciting time.

“No doubt it’s been a really difficult and really disappointing season this year for a number of reasons, but the silver lining is that we get to start again next season and see what we can do with a new group of people at the club.”

One name rumoured to be joining Tomkins’ staff for next season is former hooker Micky McIllorum. The 37-year-old enjoyed a strong stint as a player in the Blanc, Jaune et Rouge prior to his switch to Hull KR this season, and has seen his name thrown into the ring for a possible coaching gig should he decide to retire at the end of the season.

