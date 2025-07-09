Catalans Dragons have become the latest club to utilise the increase in Super League’s overseas quota by announcing prop Chris Satae had signed a new deal.

Satae had been linked with an exit from the Dragons earlier this season, with All Out Rugby League reporting that the forward was attracting interest from other Super League clubs.

However, the former Hull FC man has agreed a new one-year deal to remain in the south of France until at least the end of the 2026 season.

It is another significant piece of business for the Dragons, who are likely to be one of the clubs to take advantage of the overseas quota increasing to ten spots.

The 32-year-old joined Catalans at the start of the 2024 season on a two-year deal, but that has now been extended into a third year with the French outfit.

Satae said: “First of all, I would like to thank Bernard (Guasch, owner) for giving me the opportunity to extend my time with the Dragons.

“I’m really grateful for it as I’ve grown to love this club and the community of Perpignan. I’m looking forward to contributing and helping to get this club back to where it belongs.”

Dragons interim head coach Joel Tomkins said: “I am delighted that Chris has agreed to extend his stay at the club. He is a big part of our team and club, a great professional and a role model to our younger players.”

The Dragons have already announced the arrival of Canterbury Bulldogs star Toby Sexton for 2026.

