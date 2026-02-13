Catalans Dragons are one of Super League’s lowest-spending sides this year, but Joel Tomkins insists that won’t be an excuse as the club looks to find its way back into the play-offs.

The French side has drastically cut its wage spend this year, a consequence of the mounting travel costs they are paying for their Super League counterparts.

It has seen Tomkins oversee a recruitment strategy unrecognisable from Catalans of the past, which has seen some of the biggest names in the gam arrive at the club.

“We’ve got a different group, a completely new recruitment strategy to what the Dragons have had for the last decade,” Tomkins told Love Rugby League. “We haven’t got a marquee player, we haven’t signed massive names from Australia and we’re operating well under the cap which is the first time the club has been in this position for the first time in ten years.

“It’s a conscious decision, the club are under some financial pressures with covering the costs of away team travel, among other things. This year, it will be close to a €1 million bill for us and the opposition. It’s a chunk of any club’s income.

“We’re a fair amount under cap, and that was a decision for this club to be sustainable, as if nothing changes with regard to us paying for away teams’ travel, it will probably be how the club moves forward. It’s a shame but it won’t be an excuse, we’ve brought in players we can afford and with what we’ve got I think we can do a good job.”

At the same time, Tomkins is happy with the squad he has put together.

“What we’ve lost in experience we’ve gained in enthusiasm. I’ve not coached at first-team level for a long time, but it’s great as we’ve got a group that wants to learn and improve. That was a conscious decision and we’ve made no secret of the fact we’ve signed players who want to come over, make a name for themselves and go back to the NRL.

“That’s gold for me as players come with that desire to improve. We’re comfortable with it as a club. It’s already agreed with Toby (Sexton) and Iszac (Fa’asuamaleaui) and that adds more excitement for me because they’re here for a year and want to make an impact.”