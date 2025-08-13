Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of Penrith Panthers back-rower Zac Lipowicz, as their rebuild continues to gather speed.

The 23-year-old joins Les Dracs on a two-year deal ahead of the 2026 season, and becomes the latest player to join Joel Tomkins’ rebuid in Perpignan alongside Josh Allen, Harvey Wilson, Solomona Faataape and Toby Sexton.

‘I’m stoked for the opportunity’

Lipowicz progressed through the Penrith youth system to crack into the senior squad ahead of the 2023 season, and while he is yet to make his full NRL debut for the four-peat Premiers, he has impressed in the NSW Cup. To date, the back-rower has made 46 appearances and scored three tries in the reserve grade competition.

He also has one international cap to his name in his young career, debuting for Poland in their 40-8 victory over North Macedonia in 2023. He also scored a try on the way to victory.

Commenting on joining Les Dracs ahead of next season, Lipowicz said: “I’m stoked for the opportunity to come over and develop my game here at Catalans, learning off plenty of experienced heads throughout the staff and squad.

“Excited for what’s to come in our 20th season and beyond, pushing to add some silverware to the cabinet along the way ”

Also commenting on the signing, Catalans head coach Tomkins added: “I’m excited to welcome Zac into the squad and see his game develop over the next couple of seasons in Super League.

“After talking to Zac, I know he is coming over with a hunger to work hard and prove himself to his new teammates. I’m confident he will fit into the environment that I want to build next season.”

The arrival of Lipowicz will also not be the end of Catalans’ spending spree either. Reports from All Out Rugby League suggest that Les Dracs have tempted off-contract Castleford Tigers winger Josh Simm to the club ahead of the new season.

