Catalans Dragons are weighing up a possible move for Castleford Tigers outside back Zac Cini for 2026, Love Rugby League understands.

The move comes amid both clubs undergoing dramatic rebuilds this off-season, with Les Dracs seeing 13 of their current squad depart, and while Castleford are yet to confirm their full list of departees, it is understood a host of players will leave the OneBore Stadium at the end of the season too.

Cini arrived in West Yorkshire this off-season from NRL side Parramatta Eels, and has since played 21 times for the Fords. In that time, he has also scored five tries.

Zac Cini attracting Super League interest

His possible exit comes amid speculation that Castleford director of rugby, Chris Chester, is looking to offload at least one more of his current quota players in order to make room for potential new arrivals.

Castleford have already used up nine of their 10 allocated quota spots for next season, with new recruits Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Rivalawa and Semi Valemei joining current players Tex Hoy, Daejarn Asi, Liam Horne, Joe Stimson and Cini on the list. It is also understood that Wakefield Trinity prop Renouf Atoni is headed to the OneBore Stadium for 2026.

Cini, who has played both centre and full-back during his time with the Tigers, would also be a perfect option to join Catalans for next season, given their list of exits too.

Centre duo Arthur Romano and Reimis Smith have both now headed out of the exit door at the Stade Gilbert Brutus following their final game of the season on Thursday night, with Romano likely to end up at Super League rivals Hull FC, while Smith has hung up his boots, which could see Cini promoted straight into a starting spot in either centre.

Elsewhere, he also covers the hole left by the retirement of Sam Tomkins, should they want to play him at full-back.

Les Dracs also have plenty of wiggle room with their quota spots, too, with Toby Sexton, Solomona Faataape, Josh Allen, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, Charlie Staines, Nick Cotric and Chris Satae occupying seven of the 10 places.

Cini would also join fellow Tigers back Josh Simm in heading across the English Channel to Perpignan.

